e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Google Doodle honours Purushottam Laxman Deshpande’s contributions to literature and music on his 101st birthday

Google Doodle honours Purushottam Laxman Deshpande’s contributions to literature and music on his 101st birthday

Google Doodle for November 8 celebrates the 101st birth anniversary of the multifaceted Indian, Purushottam Laxman Deshpande and his many contribution to Maharashtra’s popular culture.

more-lifestyle Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 08:49 IST
Jahnavi Gupta
Jahnavi Gupta
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Doodle shared by Google for Purushottam Laxman Deshpande’s 101st birthday.
Doodle shared by Google for Purushottam Laxman Deshpande’s 101st birthday. (Google)
         

In celebration of ‘Maharashtra’s most beloved personality’, Purushottam Laxman Deshpande, also known as Pu La Deshpande, Google dedicated Sunday’s doodle to the multi-talented Indian for his 101st birth anniversary.

Illustrated by the Mumbai-based guest artist Sameer Kulavoor, the doodle for November 8, gives us a glimpse into the achievements of the legendary Indian writer, film and stage actor, composer, musician, singer and orator, philanthropist and humorist. He was widely regarded as a popular culture icon of his time for his sharp observations of life, and his signature style of joyful humour and satire.

Purushottam Laxman Deshpande was born in Mumbai on November 8, 1919, into a family that already had an illustrious literary legacy. His grandfather was the translator of Rabindranath Tagore’s Gitanjali into Marathi. Before Pu La Deshpande began a career in music, he earned a master’s degree and served as a college lecturer. His writing premier was through Bombay magazine and soon he went on to write many novels, essays, comedy books, travelogues, children’s plays, and one-man stage shows, most of which attained mass popularity in Maharashtra.

The illustrator of the doodle, Sameer Kulavoor talks about the influence of Pu La Deshpande on the literary culture of Maharashtra saying, “Being born and brought up in Mumbai/Maharashtra, one comes across Pu La Deshpande’s name and works constantly in popular culture - music, writing, films, theatre, literature, and more.”

He also mentioned that in the doodle, he alludes to a Deshpande song that he remembers from his schooling days and wanted to pay tribute to Deshpande’s colourful personality. “PuLa’s life and work is the message! I hope to highlight the fact that one can have several different outlets and forms to creativity.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Time to heal’: Joe Biden tells Americans at his victory speech
‘Time to heal’: Joe Biden tells Americans at his victory speech
Won’t be the last woman in office, says Kamala Harris | Highlights
Won’t be the last woman in office, says Kamala Harris | Highlights
Estimated GST shortfall likely to shrink after growth in revenue
Estimated GST shortfall likely to shrink after growth in revenue
NIA widened probe to 14 states to crack case
NIA widened probe to 14 states to crack case
World leaders congratulate Biden on win
World leaders congratulate Biden on win
US Election 2020: Yes, he can too
US Election 2020: Yes, he can too
‘A lot of problems’: Gambhir says RCB ‘didn’t deserve to reach playoffs’
‘A lot of problems’: Gambhir says RCB ‘didn’t deserve to reach playoffs’
US Election 2020: Kamala Harris’ full speech as she makes history as VP elect
US Election 2020: Kamala Harris’ full speech as she makes history as VP elect
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In