Happy Baisakhi 2020: Images and wishes to share with your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp

Baisakhi, also referred to as Vaisakhi, is a harvest festival that marks the Punjabi and Sikh New Year. It is celebrated in Punjab and Northern India and falls on Monday, April 13 this year. It is celebrated to commemorate the foundation of the Khalsa Panth of warriors under the religious leader Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. Historically, on Baisakhi day when the Khalsa Sikh order was founded and Guru Tej Bahadur was persecuted and beheaded for standing up for religious freedom and refusing to convert to Islam by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. It was after this that the tenth Guru of Sikh, Guru Gobind Singh founded the Panth Khalsa, wherein he baptized Sikh warriors to stand up for religious freedom. In Punjab, Baisakhi marks the harvest of the rabi crop and farmers pray and thank God for the abundant harvest. On this day Gurudwaras are decorated, kirtans are held, devotees attend prayers and take holy dips in nearby water bodies before going in the Gurudwara. People get together to pray, celebrate and share festive food with each other. Although this year on account of the Covid-19 lockdown people are advised to stay home and celebrate within their own homes. But one can always spread the joy through warm wishes sent via Facebook, WhatsApp, Images, Statuses and more. Here are some of the best wishes to share with your loved ones on this Baisakhi 2020.

*May the cheerful festival of Baisakhi usher in good times and happiness that you so rightly deserve. Have a cheerful, festive day!

*May Wahe Guruji accept your good deeds and shower you with love and happiness. My best wishes to you and your family on Baisakhi!

*Accept my warmest wishes for you and your family this Baisakhi. Have a wonderful year ahead!

*Baisakhi is here! Let’s dance and party. Happy Baisakhi to you and your family.

*It’s Baisakhi! So get drenched into the festive mood and let your heart dance to the rhythm of the drums.

*May you come up as bright as the sun, as cool as water and as sweet as honey. Hope this Baisakhi fulfils all your desires and wishes! Happy Baisakhi from my family to ours.

*Happy Baisakhi to all you and your loved ones. I hope the celebrations of today are as colourful and joyous for you as ever!

