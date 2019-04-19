Happy Birthday Mukesh Ambani: Top 10 inspirational quotes by the business magnate

Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani was born on April 19, 1957, to Kokilaben Ambani and Dhirubhai Ambani. He has three siblings, one brother and two sisters, Anil Ambani, Dipti Dattaraj Salgaocar and Nina Bhadrashyam Kothari. He was born in Aden, Yemen and later came back to India with his father and was brought up in Mumbai. He received his degree in Chemical Engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology in the early 1970s and later enrolled for an MBA at Stanford University but withdrew in the 80s to help his father, Dhirubhai Ambani to build Reliance. The richest Asian who turned 62 today has been named among Time magazine’s 100 most influential people earlier this week.



On his birthday, we bring to you 10 inspirational quotes that define the man, his philosophy and vision.

Top 10 inspirational quotes by Mukesh Ambani on his birthday:

“Relationships and trust. This is the bedrock of life.” ~ Mukesh Ambani

“Dance to your own music and take some risks in life, because it is often the risk taker who changes the course of history, and contributes to the well-being of millions of lives.” ~ Mukesh Ambani

“My view is to give everyone the space to grow in his own way. When you see restructuring or separations in a family firm, value has almost always been destroyed. This is the first case where value has been enhanced. In that way it has been a win-win ending.” ~ Mukesh Ambani

“All of us know that the energy from the sun can now be harnessed, and we need to convert it sensibly to use it.” ~ Mukesh Ambani

“I am personally a big believer that technology is the biggest driver of human development, and if you can use technology to benefit people, then that’s the best business you can have.”

~ Mukesh Ambani

“I generally think that I should only speak by action and not by words.” ~ Mukesh Ambani

“All of us, in a sense, struggle continuously all the time, because we never get what we want. The important thing which I’ve really learned is how do you not give up, because you never succeed in the first attempt.” ~ Mukesh Ambani

“Any business that has the soul purpose of making money is not worth doing.” ~ Mukesh Ambani

“As long as you’ve got your courage of conviction, it works for you. I think that the same applies, too, even where you don’t, because in today’s world, financial resources are the least important. World has moved to the power of ideas.” ~ Mukesh Ambani

“In the journey of an entrepreneur, the most important thing is self-belief and the ability to convert that belief into reality.” ~Mukesh Ambani



First Published: Apr 19, 2019 12:37 IST