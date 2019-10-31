Happy Chhath Puja 2019: Best wishes, quotes, messages and images for Whatsapp status and Facebook

more-lifestyle

Chhath Puja is an age-old Hindu festival which is dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya, who is known to be the sister of Surya. This festival is unique to the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Eastern Uttar Pradesh and the country of Nepal. It’s the only festival that is dedicated to the Lord Surya, who is supposed to be the source of all powers. The God of light, life force and energy is worshipped in order to promote well-being, development and the prosperity of human beings.

On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, here are a few wishes you can use to greet your loved ones.

May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory. Happy Chhath Puja 2019 to you!

May the occasion of Chhath Puja light up new hopes and opportunities in your life and fulfill all your dreams. Happy Chhatt Puja to you!

May this Chhath light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles! Wish you a Happy Chhath Puja 2019!

May this Chhath Puja bring blessings and happiness your way, May all your dreams come true and all evils shed away. Happy Chhath Puja 2019!

On this auspicious occasion, I wish the color, bliss and beauty of this festival be with you throughout the year! Happy Chhath Puja 2019!

On this Chhath puja, may Chhathi Maiya give you the courage of lion and strength of an elephant. Happy Chhath 2019!

The Sun’s chariot has come to your doorstep. May He light up your life with good health and happiness althrough. Have a divine Chhath Puja 2019!

As we worship the Sun today, I pray the Sun in your life never sets. Have a sparkling Chhath Puja 2019!

Long live the tradition of Chhath Puja! May nature bless you with love and care. Sending special wishes your way. Happy Chhath 2019!

