Happy Holi 2020: Here are recipes to make your celebrations tastier

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 15:15 IST

The festival of colours is not only about immersing oneself in a flurry of colours but gorging on some lip-smacking delicacies as well. Holi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India and food plays an integral part.

Right from some tasty malpuas to heavenly gujiyas, there are a number of edibles associated with Holi. Here are three recipes which you can whip up.

Malpua

Ingredients for the pancake

• 3 cups of flour

• 1 cup semolina

• 2 cups grated jaggery

• 2 tablespoon ghee

• 1 tablespoon peppercorn

• 1/2 teaspoon elaichi

• 1 teaspoon sauf

• 2 cups milk

• A pinch of salt and soda

Ingredients for the syrup

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 1/4 cup water

• 2 teaspoon lemon juice

• 1 cup white oil and two tablespoon ghee for frying

Method

Place the flour and semolina in a pot with milk, jaggery and pinch of salt. Mix the entire thing so that the mixture becomes light and fluffy. Now crush the peppercorns and add it to the mixture. Rest the batter for four hours. Add a pinch of soda to it.

For the syrup, add sugar and water to a pot and dissolve the sugar on a medium flame. Boil till it turns sticky. Add 2 tea spoons lemon juice to avoid crystallisation of the syrup.

Take a frying pan and add the oil and ghee. When it is heated, lower the fire and gently put in one tablespoon of the ready batter. Fry till golden brown on both sides. Take it out and dip it in the syrup.

Dahi Bhalle

Ingredients

For the bhallas

• 1 cup lentils (urad dal)

• 600 ml water

• 1/2 tsp salt

• 1 tsp cumin seeds

• 2 tsp chopped ginger

• 250 gm oil

For curd mixture

• 2 cups curd which has been beaten

• 1 tsp sugar

• 1/2 tsp salt

• 3/4 tsp cumin powder

• 1/2 tsp black salt

For garnish

• 1 tsp julienned ginger

• 1 tsp julienned green chillies

• 1 cup chopped coriander leaves

• 1 pinch chilli powder

• 1 pinch cumin powder

• 1 pinch white pepper powder

• 3 tbs tamarind chutney

Method

Clean and soak urad dal in water for two hours and then grain it into a fine paste. Add salt, cumin seeds, ginger to it and shape into even sized balls. Soak them in warm water till they are soft.

Heat oil in a wok and fry the balls in it.

In a separate bowl add sugar, salt, cumin powder, black rock salt and white pepper powder to beaten curd and mix well.

Remove the bhallas from the water, squeeze out the water and add them to the curd mixture. Keep aside for 15 minutes.

Serve with garnished ginger, green chillies, coriander leaves, chilli powder, cumin powder and tamarind chutney.

Gujiya

Ingredients

For the dough

• 2 cups refined flour

• 1 cup ghee

• Water to mix

For filling

• 1 cup khoya

• 1 cup sugar/ grated jaggery

• 1 tsp powdered green cardamom

• 1 tbsp finely chopped almonds

• Ghee for frying

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 cup water

• 1/2 cup crushed pistachios

Method

Add 1/3 cup ghee into the flour and knead into a dough with water. Let it rest for 30 minutes.

Saute the khoya over medium heat on a non-stick wok till it appears slightly golden. Take it off the heat and let it cool. Once cooled, mix in the sugar, cardamom and almonds. Shape the filling into small ovals.

Make balls of the dough. Flatten them, add a piece of the filling in the dough and press the edges together to seal the filling.

Pinch the edges to give it the shape of a gujiya.

Heat ghee in a wok. Once hot, add the gujiyas and fry till golden brown.

Make the syrup by cooking water and sugar till they turn sticky.

Dip the gujiyas in it and let them dry before serving. Garnish with crushed pistachios.

