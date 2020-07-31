Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: Enjoy these delectable recipes from savouries to sweets, this Rakhi festival

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 21:35 IST

The festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the pure bond that exists between siblings. It is a celebration of the unconditional love that only a sibling can provide. Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is celebrated each year on the full moon in the Hindu Month of Shravan which for the year 2020 falls on August 3. Each year there is a particular time which is considered optimal for carrying out the ritual. This year, the ‘muhurat’ is from 9:28 in the morning till 9:17 in the night.

Indian festivals are not only an extension of our faith but also in legends and ceremonial rituals. Rakhi is a festival that sometimes celebrates the all love bond, and sometimes a bitter-sweet one. Yet no festival is ever complete without delicious recipes.

Here are some easy-to-make mouthwatering recipes that you can cook at home and surprise your siblings with. Take a look at some of our suggestions below and get-set to bring a smile on your brother or sister’s face this Rakhi.

* Khasta Kachori

Ingredients

• 4 cups maida

• 8 tbsp oil (heated)

• 1 cup soaked and ground Urad Dal

• Saunf (fennel seeds, powdered)

• 2 tbsp Pomegranate seeds (Anar daana, crushed)

• Amchur (Mango powder)

• Hing (asafoetida)

• Salt to taste

Method

• Heat ½ cup oil in a pan

• Add moong dal and stir for 10 minutes

• Add gram flour and cook some more

• Add garam masala, mango powder and pomegranate seeds

• Add oil and salt to the flour and knead a hard dough

• Cover and keep for 10-15 minutes

• Divide into equal portions

• Flatten each ball, put 1 tsp mixture of filling and close

• Keep all kachoris covered with a wet muslin cloth prior to frying on medium heat

Courtesy: Navneeta Sharma, homemaker and food enthusiast

---------

via GIPHY

Jalebi

For making jalebi batter

1 cup all purpose flour or 125 grams

2 tablespoon besan (gram flour)

⅛ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 pinch baking soda or ¼ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup water or 250 ml water

1 to 2 tablespoon all purpose flour to be added later after the batter has fermented

For sugar syrup

1 cup sugar or 150 grams sugar

½ cup water or 125 ml water

¼ teaspoon saffron strands

oil for deep frying (you can also use ghee for frying)

Method

Making jalebi batter

In a mixing bowl, take 1 cup (125 grams) all purpose flour or maida. Add 2 tbsp besan or gram flour, a pinch of baking soda and ⅛ tsp turmeric powder.

Mix all the above dry ingredients with a spoon or spatula.

Then add water. The amount of water to be added depends on the quality of flour used. I added 1 cup water. Depending on the quality of flour and besan, you can add from ¾ to 1 cup water.

With the spatula or spoon, first mix. Break the small or tiny lumps with the spatula or spoon while mixing.

Then in round circular directions stir the batter briskly for 4 minutes. This adds volume to the batter and makes it even and smooth.

The batter should have a flowing consistency. Cover and keep the batter to ferment in a warm place for 12 to 15 hours. I kept for 15 hours. If you live in a cold climate, you can keep for 20 to 24 hours.

This is how the batter looks the next day. You will see small bubbles on the top.

Stir the batter and if you carefully see, the batter would have become thinner than what it was before fermentation.

So to thicken the batter again, add 1 to 2 tbsp of all purpose flour.

With a spoon mix very well.

Now pour this batter in the squeezy tomato ketchup bottles that we get in the market. You can also use coconut shell and make a small hole in it. You can also use a piping bag or make your own with butter paper. Depending on the capacity of the bottle, you can pour less or more in it.

Preparing sugar syrup

Take 1 cup sugar in a pan. Add 1/4 tsp saffron strands to it. Do add saffron as it gives a nice orange yellow color and also its aroma to the jalebis.

Add 1/2 cup water.

Keep this pan on stove top on low flame and begin to stir, so that the sugar dissolves.

On a low to medium flame, cook the sugar syrup.

Cook till you get one string consistency in the sugar syrup.

Once you get the one string consistency, switch off the flame and add 1/4 tsp lime or lemon juice. Stir well. Keep the sugar syrup on the burner itself so that it remains warm when you add the jalebis in it.

Frying jalebi

Heat oil for deep frying in a kadai or pan. You can also use ghee or half-half of oil and ghee. Ghee gives a better flavour.

To check the temperature of oil, add a tiny amount of batter to the oil. If it comes up quickly and gradually the oil is hot enough for the jalebis to be fried. The frying temperature is 350 degrees fahrenheit/176 degrees celsius.

Now squeeze the bottle and make concentric rings with the batter.

Either start from the center and move outside or vice versa. Be careful while making the jalebis as the oil is hot.

You won’t get perfect shapes as the jalebis keep on moving while you make the circles. This does require practice and it also depends on what equipment you are using to make them.

When one side is partly cooked, turn over and fry the other side.

Some jalebis will be cooked faster than others.

Fry till the oil stops sizzling and the jalebis are a light golden. Remove with a tongs or a bamboo skewer. While removing shake to drain the extra oil.

Adding fried jalebi to sugar syrup

Then immediately put the fried jalebis in the sugar syrup. The sugar syrup should be slightly hot or warm when you add the jalebis in it.

Turn over after after a minute so that both sides are coated with the syrup.

Keep them in the syrup for about 2 to 3 minutes. If you keep for two minutes, they will be lightly colored and if you keep for 3 minutes, they will have a deep color.

Remove with a wooden skewer or tongs. Shake lightly so that the excess sugar syrup falls back in the pan. Place them in a plate or tray lined with a foil or butter paper.

Make all jalebi this way. Its better to have a help while doing so. Otherwise it is kind of multi-tasking.

Serve jalebi hot, warm or at room temperature. The leftovers can be kept in an airtight container and refrigerated.

Recipe courtesy: vegrecipesofindia.com

* Hershey’s Shahi Kalakand Phirni

Preparation Time: 5 mins

Cooking Time: 45 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients

650 ml of milk 40gms soaked rice, crushed 250 ml HERSHEY’S Chocolate Flavoured Syrup

1 tsp Cardamom powder

2 tsp pistachios sliced (blanched & skinned)

100 g Kalakand

Method

Heat milk on low flame in a heavy bottom broad pan & heat till it reduces to half, keep stirring at intervals so that the lumps are not formed

As the milk reduces, pour in the rice paste and stir continuously. Do not let the paste stick to the bottom of the pan

As the mixture starts to thicken, pour in HERSHEY’S Chocolate Flavoured Syrup and mix

Once the mixture has thickened & reaches coating consistency, add cardamom powder & mix thoroughly, cook further for 2-3 minutes more

Turn off the flame and let the mixture cool for a while

Pour in individual serving bowls & garnish with pistachio slices & crumbled kalakand

--------------

* Mushrooms stuffed with carrots and Del Monte mint mayo

Ingredients

10-12 Button Mushrooms,Cleaned,Stems Removed

½ Carrot,Peeled And Grated

2-3 tbsp Del Monte Mint Mayo and 1 tbsp Chopped Onion

Garlic clove crushed

2-3 tbsp Roasted, Crushed Groundnuts

½ tbsp Crushed Black Pepper

Del Monte Olive Oil

Salt to taste

Method

To begin making Mushrooms Stuffed with Carrots and Del Monte Mint Mayo, first preheat the oven to 190-degree celsius.

Lightly grease a mini muffin pan or baking sheet with a few drops of oil and chop the mushroom stems.

Now In a small pan heat the oil. Add garlic, onion and sauté for a few seconds. Add the carrots and chopped mushroom stem. Sprinkle some salt and sauté for 1 minute or until the vegetable sweat. Take it off the heat.

Add black pepper and Del Monte Mint Mayo. Mix well.

Using a spoon fill the mushroom caps with the carrot-mayo mixture. Sprinkle crushed groundnuts over it.

Bake for 10-12 minutes until the mushrooms are cooked and the filling slightly browns. You can alternatively pan fry the mushrooms using little oil.

--------------

Malpua stack with fresh fruits and rabri by Chef Kunal Kapur

Ingredients

• 1/4 gm saffron

• 100 ml milk

• 50 ml water

• 100 gm khoya (mawa)

• 150 gm maida

• 1 tsp saunf

• Oil or ghee for frying

• 250 gm sugar

• 1 cup rabri

• 1 bowl of assorted sliced fruits

Method

• For the malpua batter, add 1 tbsp warm water to saffron and keep aside. Mix milk and water. Mash khoya with your hands

• Slowly add maida and milk and keep rubbing the mix. Once it is of a thick, pouring consistency, add the saunf (fennel). Now add saffron (kesar)

• Heat oil in a pan

• Pour malpua batter in batches and fry each round piece until it’s light golden.

• Remove and dip in sugar syrup

• For the sugar syrup, in another pan, mix sugar and an equal amount of water, boil and reduce to half.

• To plate up, interlayer malpua discs with sliced fruits and rabri

• Make a stack of a couple of malpuas. Serve immediately

------------------

Try this healthy recipe if you’re looking at counting calories or just add it to the array of other festive food:

Gehun ki Bikaneri Khichdi

Ingredients

1/8 Cup Whole Wheat (Gehun)

1 tsp Yellow Moong Dal

1/8 Tsp Ghee

1/8 Spoon Oil

1/2 Tsp Cumin Seeds

1/3 pc Green Chilli

1/8 Spoon Hing

1/8 Spoon Turmeric Powder

1Tsp OZiva Superfood Green & Herbs

Method

Clean wash and soak the wheat in enough water in a deep bowl overnight

Grind the wheat to a coarse paste in a mixer without using any water. Keep aside

Clean, wash and soak the Moong Dal in enough water in a deep bowl for 2 Hours. Drain and keep aside

Heat the Ghee and Oil in the pressure cooker and add the cumin seeds, chilies, and hing

When the seeds crackle, add the ground wheat and moong dal and saute on a medium flame for a few seconds

Add 31/2 cup of water salt and turmeric powder, mix well and pressure cook for 6 whistles

Allow the steam to escape before opening the lid and mix well

Serve immediately with curd

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter