e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

Here’s how workers and ventilation system pollute office space

In a study to identify types of indoor air contaminants, researchers found that people and ventilation systems greatly impact the chemistry of indoor air at workplaces.

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 06, 2019 15:26 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington DC [USA]
In a study to identify types of indoor air contaminants, researchers found that people and ventilation systems greatly impact the chemistry of indoor air at workplaces.
In a study to identify types of indoor air contaminants, researchers found that people and ventilation systems greatly impact the chemistry of indoor air at workplaces.(Unsplash)
         

In a study to identify types of indoor air contaminants, researchers found that people and ventilation systems greatly impact the chemistry of indoor air at workplaces.

A team of engineers at Purdue University has been conducting one of the largest studies of its kind in the office spaces of a building rigged with thousands of sensors.

The goal is to identify all types of indoor air contaminants and recommend ways to control them through how a building is designed and operated.

“If we want to provide better air quality for office workers to improve their productivity, it is important to first understand what’s in the air and what factors influence the emissions and removal of pollutants,” said Brandon Boor, an assistant professor of civil engineering with a courtesy appointment in environmental and ecological engineering.

The data is showing that people and ventilation systems greatly impact the chemistry of indoor air -- possibly more than anything else in an office space.

The researchers presented their initial findings at the American Association for Aerosol Research Conference in Portland, Oregon.

“The chemistry of indoor air is dynamic. It changes throughout the day based on outdoor conditions, how the ventilation system operates and occupancy patterns in the office,” Boor said.

Boor teamed up with researchers at RJ Lee Group to deploy a highly sensitive ‘nose’ -- an instrument that scientists call a proton transfer reaction time-of-flight mass spectrometer.

The instrument, typically used for measuring outdoor air quality, helped sniff out compounds in human breath, such as isoprene, in real-time.

Boor’s team found that isoprene and many other volatile compounds linger in the office even after people have left the room.

A greater number of people in a room also mean more emissions of these compounds.

“Our preliminary results suggest that people are the dominant source of volatile organic compounds in a modern office environment,” Boor said. “We found levels of many compounds to be 10 to 20 times higher indoors than outdoors. If an office space is not properly ventilated, these volatile compounds may adversely affect worker health and productivity.”

The team also revealed that a pollutant entering from outside, ozone, disappears inside. This is because ozone interacts with other indoor compounds and the vast surfaces of a furnished office.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 15:25 IST

tags
top news
After NC delegation meets Abdullahs, 10-member PDP team to meet Mehbooba Mufti
After NC delegation meets Abdullahs, 10-member PDP team to meet Mehbooba Mufti
Oct 06, 2019 16:57 IST
‘Overdue’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Sheikh Hasina’s hug
‘Overdue’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Sheikh Hasina’s hug
Oct 06, 2019 15:59 IST
Destruction inevitable, says Mumbai Metro’s chief Ashwini Bhide after Aarey row
Destruction inevitable, says Mumbai Metro’s chief Ashwini Bhide after Aarey row
Oct 06, 2019 15:21 IST
Ahead of Rafale jet delivery, Rajnath to perform ‘shastra pooja’ in Paris
Ahead of Rafale jet delivery, Rajnath to perform ‘shastra pooja’ in Paris
Oct 06, 2019 16:20 IST
Kerala woman killed 6 of family with cyanide-laced food over 14 yrs : Cops
Kerala woman killed 6 of family with cyanide-laced food over 14 yrs : Cops
Oct 06, 2019 09:13 IST
‘Unemployed, already married’: Delhi man poses as scientist to marry again
‘Unemployed, already married’: Delhi man poses as scientist to marry again
Oct 06, 2019 07:41 IST
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
Oct 06, 2019 15:13 IST
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
Oct 06, 2019 08:18 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
lifestyle