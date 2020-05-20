e-paper
Here’s what a Covid-19 antibody test can tell you

Studies are still underway to determine what antibody level would be needed for immunity. It’s also not yet known how long any immunity might last.

more-lifestyle Updated: May 20, 2020 08:48 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Associated Press
Samples are displayed as senior technician, Benoit Samson-Couterie, conducts research into antibodies against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a laboratory at Sanquin blood bank in Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
What can a COVID-19 antibody test tell me?

An antibody test might show if you had COVID-19 in the recent past, which most experts think gives people some protection from the virus. The tests are different from the nasal swab tests that determine if you’re currently sick.

But studies are still underway to determine what antibody level would be needed for immunity. It’s also not yet known how long any immunity might last. For now, the tests are most helpful for researchers trying to track how the virus spreads in communities.

Dozens of companies are making rapid antibody tests to help identify people who had the virus and may have developed some immunity to it.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration initially allowed companies to launch antibody tests with minimal oversight. After reports of faulty results and fraud emerged, the agency reversed course and is now requiring companies to show that their tests work.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

