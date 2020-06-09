Here’s why you must spend wisely on your next toothbrush, bottle of vodka, and Porsche

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 16:08 IST

Sure, buying nothing at all would be best from an emissions perspective, and shipping can vastly alter a product’s climate impact. To that, we say: Your mileage may vary.

Toothbrushes

GOOD: Boie fine toothbrush $10Made from a silicone-like material, called TPE, which stands up better to wear and tear and is totally recyclable.

BETTER: Terra & Co. Brilliant Black bamboo toothbrush $12Bamboo is lightweight, biodegradable, and sustainable— win, win, win.

BEST: Zero Waste Club bamboo toothbrush £3.99Not only is this made of sustainable bamboo but the color on the handle is biodegradable, and the bristles can be returned to the company to be recycled.

Vodka

GOOD: Green Mountain Distillers Original Sunshine $25Made from family-farmed, 100% organic grains and Vermont spring water, this spirit is as smooth as it is climate-friendly.

BETTER: 360 vodka from $9.99The swing-top bottle is designed for reuse at home, or it can be sent back to the company to be refilled and resold.

BEST: Air Co. $65 (for sale this summer)Made via a specially developed carbon-negative fermentation process that uses carbon dioxide emissions captured from other nearby factories.

Porsches

GOOD: 2020 Panamera E-Hybrid Sport Turismo $107,800Gets 457 horsepower and hits a top speed of 170 mph in hybrid mode. Electric-only range is 14 miles—not enough for the highway, but it’ll get you around town.

BETTER: 2020 Taycan Turbo S $185,000This all-electric can go almost 200 miles between recharges and will do zero-to-60 mph in 3.8 seconds.

BEST: 928 about $15,000 (try auctions at bringatrailer.com)Producing electric cars requires invasive mining and fossil fuels, too. Save some money and consider a vintage classic instead!

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter