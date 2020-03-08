Holi 2020: How to have a safe Holi using Ayurveda

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 12:52 IST

Holi—the celebration of colours to signify nature at its prettiest has today become a game of synthetic colours. If you manage to duck and escape the clouds of billowing unnatural colours, a water bomb or a stray egg from the balcony above will surely get you.

A common post-Holi observation is that there is a sudden spike in flowing noses, fever, cough and skin and hair problems. There are some cases of indigestion and hyperacidity as well.

Looking at it from the perspective of Ayurveda, playing with water and staying wet for the better part of the day is unnatural and the body loses heat very rapidly the moment physical activity drops. So when Agni (core body temperature) weakens, immunity (Ojas) weakens as well, hence you get viral fevers and associated symptoms like running nose, cough and mild headaches. Similarly, the chemicals in synthetic colours aren’t meant to nourish the skin or hair. Abrasive chemicals damage skin and hair. It is surprising to see people who are so aware about the use of chemicals in cosmetics suddenly lose perspective while playing Holi with synthetic colours!

Those were the external maladies, now coming to the internal problems, Holi often means enjoying sweets and fried foods a little too much! Meal timings also change and all of that leads to digestive issues. So, what can we do about it? And how can Ayurveda help?

Preventive Ayurveda tips for a healthy Holi

•Start the day with a cup of herbal tea and some healthy, light breakfast that powers you through to lunch.

•Massage sesame or castor oil on all exposed body parts. Oil your hair as well.

•Keep a water bottle filled with clean water with you and sip as and when you need to.

•While playing Holi politely decline if someone approaches you with those extremely dark wet colours.

•Play with herbal, dry colours if possible.

•Make a mental note to limit your play-time to two hours, or even less. That way you can prevent the risk of being wet too long, or being sunburnt from prolonged exposure.

•Once you are done playing, do not jump into the shower immediately. Take a moment to let your body cool down to room temperature, then bath.

•After bath, moisturise your body well and put on comfortable clothes.

•Make sure to eat healthy. Don’t give in to temptations and don’t let social pressure become the cause of ill health.

Play safe, play natural and keep your immunity high!

Dr. Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda

