Holi Recipes 2020: Diabetic friendly Gujiya recipe for this Holi

more-lifestyle

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 16:06 IST

During Holi, apart from the celebrations and parties that take place, one also ends up eating and drinking a lot. For the ones who have health issues, this could turn out to be a problem. Which is why, we have come up with a Gujiya recipe that is diabetic friendly. So if you want to enjoy Gujiya and at the same time take care of your health, try out the recipe below this Holi.

Ingredients for cover

1 cup khapli atta (approx. 125 gms)

1½ tablespoons cold pressed peanut oil (Heated)

Pinch of salt

Chilled water as needed (approx. 1/4 cup)

Ingredients for stuffing

1/4 cup almond or cashew powder

1 cup fresh grated coconut

2 dates chopped finely

4 to 5 drops stevia

1/4 cup chopped mixed nuts (Cashew Nuts, Almonds)

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

Oil, for deep frying

Method

Directions for cover

1. Add khapli atta, salt, and Hot oil to the kneading bowl and mix well to make a crumbly mixture.

2. Add chilled water as needed and knead stiff dough (stiffer than paratha dough). Cover it with a moist muslin cloth and keep aside for 15-20 minutes.

While the dough is resting, let’s make the stuffing.

Directions for stuffing

Mix all stuffing ingredients together and keep aside.

How to shape gujiya/ghughara/karanji

1. Knead the dough again for a minute and divide it into two equal portions. Take each portion and give a shape like long cylindrical roll. Cut each into 6-7 equal portions. Make a round shaped ball from each portion. (Keep the dough/dough balls/raw gujiyas covered all the time with moist cloth to prevent them from drying.)

2. Take one ball and press it a little on rolling board. Roll it out into a 3-inch diameter circle like puri.

3. Put 2-3 teaspoons stuffing (more or less, depending on the size) on one side of the puri. Lightly moisten the edges of puri with a wet fingertip.

4. Cover the stuffing by folding the puri over to make a semi circle. Crimp the edges with a fork or with fingers to seal the stuffing inside.

5. Place raw gujiya in a plate. Cover it with a damp cloth. Make all the gujiyas in similar way and cover with damp cloth.

6. Heat oil in frying pan over medium flame. When oil is medium hot, add 3-4 gujiyas at a time. Deep fry them until light golden brown and crispy over low-medium flame.

7. It will take around 4-5 minutes to deep fry each batch. Drain excess oil with slotted spoon and transfer gujia to a plate covered with kitchen paper towels. Gujiyas are ready. When they cool down completely, store them in an airtight container and consume within 3 - 4 days.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter