Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 24, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 07:05 IST

All 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have their own personality traits. Horoscopes give us a hint about how the day is going to fare for all of us. Read on to know whether the odds will be in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20) A new project will proceed smoothly as you get help from all quarters. A family issue may require urgent attention, so don’t neglect. You will need to be quick in whatever you have undertaken on the academic front. If property is on your mind, then chances of getting a good bargain cannot be ruled out. Some of you may resume your daily dose of exercises to become fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Those longing for love will find it under most peculiar circumstances!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20) You may need to seriously give heed to the advice of a senior on the academic front. You will need to organise your day, if you want to get something worthwhile done on the personal front. Good financial management will keep you on a safe wicket. Your networking capabilities will smoothen the process of getting something officially done. Getting regular with workouts is indicated and will do a whale of a good to your health.

Love Focus: Be bold and see your romantic front brighten up.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Gemini (May 21-June 21) Differences with a family youngster are set to disappear as loving bonds get strengthened. Some of you are likely to show a marked improvement on the academic front. Someone may seek monetary help, so say yes only if you mean it. Chances of getting a freelance job look bright for young professionals. Enjoying good health through regular workouts and diet control is certain for some.

Love Focus: Looks and charm may draw you towards someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (June 22-July 22) A family get together may find you in your element. Undertake travel today only if required. Joining a study group on the academic front will be a step in the right direction. You are about to get a first-hand experience on something you have never tried before. Investment planning is likely to multiply your wealth. Extra load at work can come your way. Health remains excellent, as you take all the measures to remain fit.

Love Focus: Chances of someone coming into your life on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23) Expect to be reciprocated in full measure for giving a helping hand to someone. Someone’s company on the academic front will help infuse some excitement in your life. Putting money in property now is likely to prove a goldmine at a later date. Your tendency for impulse buying needs to be curbed. A job undertaken at home will require supervision. You manage to remain in shape by eating wisely.

Love Focus: You may need to think hard regarding a peculiar situation on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23) A distant journey is better avoided. Acquiring a flat or a house becomes a reality for some. Shunning hard work on the academic front may prevent you from rising above mediocrity. Take time to steady yourself on the financial front. You are about to seize an opportunity to enhance your earning. Fitness is likely to become your prime goal today.

Love Focus: Your close association with someone at work may turn into budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23) A hobby may prove attractive, as you get a chance to learn something new. You will need to keep your tempers under control at all times, as it can create problems for you today. You will need to invest your time in sorting out problems on the financial front. Convincing is an art that you are a master of, but today you may find things difficult. Those ailing for long are likely to hear of an alternate therapy attracting miracles.

Love Focus: You are likely to develop romantic feelings for a co-worker in the office and receive positive signals too!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Planning something together with family will be fun. On the academic front, recognition is possible in your chosen field. You are likely to join the game of one-upmanship being played out on the social front.

Previous investments are likely to give good returns. You will be able to put across your points effectively on the professional front. You are likely to feel comfortable in a set routine.

Love Focus: You will be able to resurrect your love life and keep the flames of passion alive on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) Chatting with people you get along with well is likely to make the day enjoyable for you. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out. Your example as a role model may be quoted on the academic front. Good income is likely to raise your collars up. Raising salary of the existing staff will be more sensible than hiring new hands. A change in exercise pattern is advised for remaining fit.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship is likely to flower and keep you in a state of bliss!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21) A regular workout schedule would help in kicking lethargy away. Homemakers may be in a mood to declutter the things they do not require anymore. Students are likely to be applauded for the efforts being put in.

Documentation required for purchasing a property would be completed without a hitch. Things move smoothly at work as you proceed steadily towards completion of a project.

Love Focus: Desire you had been harbouring for meeting someone special would still take some more time.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19) Someone may be in an urgent need of help – do not disappoint. Neglecting the academic front at this juncture may not be in your favour.

You will remain on a solid wicket as far as finances are concerned. A direct approach will prove more effective in getting a choice posting. Taking a day off from working out will prevent fatigue from setting in and will keep you energetic.

Love Focus: Your relationship is likely to get a go ahead of a family elder.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20) You are likely to take a break from the routine and spend time with your own self. A property matter will be resolved amicably. Taking someone’s assistance on the academic front may help you in catching up with others. A promised amount will be duly delivered on the financial front. Dull office routine can make some look elsewhere on the professional front. Your efforts towards maintaining good health will be richly rewarded. Family life proves immensely fulfilling.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are certain to think up something original to express it!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 16, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

