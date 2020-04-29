Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 29, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 08:16 IST

The 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have their own unique personality traits. Horoscopes tell us about how the day is going to go for all of us. Read on to know whether the odds will be in your favour today or not:

*Aries (March 21-April 20) Discussing all and sundry with family members will help clear your mind. You will manage to get the paperwork completed for acquiring property. Your performance on the academic front is likely to improve.

Financially, you will remain in the pink of health. Professional excellence is likely to keep you on the forefront at work. You manage to keep good health by adopting a better and healthier lifestyle.

Love Focus: An excellent opportunity to enjoy togetherness of thoughts is indicated on the romantic front today.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Unwavering focus will help keep you well prepared at all times on the academic front. Someone you helped in the past may reciprocate the same gesture. Your financial horizon is set to brighten, as earning gets a boost. You are likely to get the better of someone who is envious of your success. Controlling excesses will help you remain fit. Prime property owners may enjoy a special status in their circle.

Love Focus: Lover may get overwhelmed by a surprise that you gave, so expect to be pampered in a special way!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-June 21) Things start to look better on the business front now. It is best to resolve a property matter those involved, before it becomes a problem. Joining a study circle is possible and will prove immensely beneficial on the academic front. Financially, you will manage to remain in a comfortable situation. Getting into a better salary grade is possible for some. Good eating habits will help you in keeping minor ailments at bay.

Love Focus: The day turns exciting as someone you like starts reciprocating the same vibe.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (June 22-July 22) This is the perfect day for those who have resolved to get back in shape. Your suggestions for changes on the home front are certain to be implemented. Verdict about some immovable property is likely to be in your favour. Those unwell are likely to enjoy perfect health soon. Steady income is assured and will give you financial stability. A short break from the routine is possible.

Love Focus: You will feel much closer to partner, than before on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23) You can expect handsome returns from a property owned by you. You will be able to get the right material to complete an important project on the academic front. Someone you had helped when in need will be keen to repay you. You are likely to achieve much on the professional front today. Those unwell may find the recovery slow despite medication. Health of a family member, who is unwell, is likely to improve.

Love Focus: Don’t expect to remain unaffected by the romantically charged atmosphere today!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23) Your helping hand to spouse will be much appreciated. Giving property on rent is indicated and promises handsome returns. Don’t reveal your plans to someone you are not comfortable with. Things begin to look up on the financial front, as earning gets a boost. You may need to put your ideas into practice, if you want to make your mark. Figure and physique that you are trying to achieve is likely to become a reality with regular workouts.

Love Focus: Calling over someone you hit out with well, just to have an enjoyable time, is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23) It may become difficult to convince a family member regarding a domestic issue. An online research would help you narrow down on a few properties that you can consider before making a final decision.

Financially, you will find yourself very well off, due to your previous investments. Impressing those who matter at work will not be difficult, as you possess the capabilities. Self-control would be the key to maintain optimum health.

Love Focus: Your love life will be most fulfilling, as you manage to draw the one you love closer.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Some plans on the family front may involve you, so keep some time spare. Additions and alterations to property need to be kept on hold for some time. Your persistence will pay dividends on the academic front and help you keep abreast of others. Your bank balance is likely to keep your coffers brimming. Your expertise on the professional front is set to add to your reputation. A set routine is your key to good health, so stick to it.

Love Focus: Lover will be at hand to give you the emotional support you need.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) You are likely to enjoy a peaceful family life and strive to remain happy by driving out the negativity within. A new deal is likely to come through and give you a taste of success. Chance of earning big money is just round the corner, so don’t let go of the opportunity. A medical problem making life difficult for some is set to disappear through a new line of treatment.

Love Focus: Distinct improvement in love life is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21) You will manage to free yourself from all ailments and lead a happy and healthy life. Connecting with old friends and relations is foretold. Those trying to sell a property are likely to hear from prospective buyers.

Driving a good bargain will help to save much on the monetary front. You are likely to gain control of something important on the professional front, despite opposition from rivals.

Love Focus: A good time on the romantic front can be expected by planning it well.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19) This is a good time to wind up pending issues at work and get the burden off your shoulders. Food lovers can expect a gala time as they get to savour some gastronomic delights. You may feel reluctant in calling someone over to your place today. Repayment for something you have purchased may assume importance at this juncture and prompt you to cut corners.

Love Focus: It may become difficult to convince spouse regarding a domestic issue, but persistence will pay.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20) You are likely to enjoy good health simply by maintaining a regular routine. Homemakers can expect a helping hand in whatever they are engaged in. You are likely to clear an exam lying heavy on your mind with flying colours. Financial worries become a thing of the past, as money comes from unexpected sources. Your initiative on the financial front may be partially successful.

Love Focus: A scintillating time on the romantic front is foreseen.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter