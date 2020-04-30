Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 30, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

The 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have unique personality traits. Horoscopes tell us how our future is going to be. Read on to know whether the odds will be in your favour today or not:

*Aries (March 21-April 20) You will succeed in limiting expenses and give a boost to savings. Career planning may occupy your mind today. Mood swings that had been troubling you will disappear as you enjoy good health. You can be kept busy on the domestic front in things that don’t interest you. A fun time is promised for those out on a vacation. House owners may rent out their premises for handsome returns. Academic excellence promises to place you a notch above your competitors.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is indicated and will be fun.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20) You will be in a position to cater for the specific needs of a family elder. Accompanying a friend on a journey will be most entertaining. You will manage to increase your visibility on the academic front by volunteering for all and sundry projects. Monetary help from others may be needed to finance your dream project. Chances of getting a new freelance job cannot be ruled out for some. Those worried will get positive indications on the health front.

Love Focus: Marital relations get strengthened through mutual sharing and caring.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 22, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Gemini (May 21-June 21) You will be in a position to cater for the specific needs of a family elder. Accompanying a friend on a journey will be most entertaining. You will manage to increase your visibility on the academic front by volunteering for all and sundry projects. Financial stability will be maintained by concerted efforts. The day augurs well for you both personally and professionally. You manage to achieve perfect health through self-motivation and hard work. x

Love Focus: Someone is likely to win you over by his or her simplicity on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (June 22-July 22) Family youngsters are likely to spring a pleasant surprise. A raise is in the pipeline for some. Property owners will be able to rent out their premises for handsome returns. Your attempts to garner support on the social front will succeed as you play your cards well.

Those pursuing a professional venture can falter in the first few steps but you will be able to manage it well further. Whatever you are doing to keep yourself fit is likely to prove immensely beneficial.

Love Focus: Those in love on the sly are likely to feel secure in the company of beloved.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23) Perfect health will enable you to enjoy an evening out to the hilt! A family youngster may need your support, so make him or her first priority. Some important personal work that you are quite passionate about may consume more time than usual. On the academic front, you are likely to fare as per your expectations. All round praise is in store for you on the social front. Those indulging in speculation or betting may hit it rich. A task entrusted to you with a deadline would be completed to the satisfaction of those who matter.

Love Focus: Those in love will get a chance to spend quality time together.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 10, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23) A token amount may be given for a property being considered at a bargain price. Despite inadequate preparation, you are likely to excel on the academic front. Luck favours you on the financial front, so expect money to flow in. A new line of treatment would be beneficial in warding off the ailment that has been troubling you. You will find things turning favourable on the professional front.

Love Focus: Partner is likely to keep alive the passion in love life.

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23) Someone’s helping hand on the domestic front will be most welcome and ease your burden. Something expected from you on the academic front will be delivered with something additional! Good handling of tax matters will help you save much. You are likely to get a good response for a particular job you are offering. Resuming health-related activities will find you regaining your old form.

Love Focus: Improved love life will come as a boon to those feeling stagnated in a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Number: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22) You are likely to go out of your way to spend some time with a family elder. A property is likely to come into your name, as you are able to complete the paperwork. Your efforts to secure an additional source of income will succeed. You are likely to experience better health than before as you say goodbye to old ailments. Professionally you may get involved in an assignment which can have positive fallout on your career.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and you are certainly going to do something about it today!

Lucky Colour: Olive

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) You will manage to get back to your healthy ways after remaining under the weather for a short time. Family matters are likely to interest you as you try to get socially in. Beware of someone offering some online freebies.

Financially, things start looking up, as you manage your taxes well. Job seekers may find the day challenging but would be able to attract a well-paying job too.

Love Focus: Love life may need to be put at the backburner.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Taking a step closer to acquiring property is possible. You will find the day most favourable as things move the way you want them to. Money flows in and will keep you financially strong. A new project will proceed smoothly as you get help from all quarters. Irregular meals can upset your system. Doing up the house will be on the agenda of homemakers.

Love Focus: A blissful existence is foretold on the romantic front for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19) A health option chosen by you may do wonders for your figure and physique. Reconnecting with school or college alumni over an online medium will prove immensely enjoyable. An excellent property offer that fits your pocket may become difficult to refuse. Things look much better on the financial front, as you manage to boost your savings. Praise is forthcoming in something you have responsibly discharged at work.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20) A minor ailment can become a thing of the past for some. Your feelings and emotions will be catered to by others on the home front. You are likely to do your family proud by your academic success. Family will support you in cutting corners and conserving money, so expect a substantial increase in savings. A good opportunity on the professional front can be expected by some.

Love Focus: Someone’s attention on the romantic front may keep you dreamy-eyed today!

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

