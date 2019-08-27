Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 27, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 08:23 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Your performance is likely to go beyond even your own expectations on the professional or academic front! Possibility of getting short-changed in a financial transaction looks real. Mental burdens are likely to be reduced and make life less stressful. An excursion with friends is likely to prove immensely enjoyable. Setting out on a vacation appears to be a distinct possibility. Chances of inheriting property and wealth are foreseen for some. Things move as per expectations on the academic front and bring you nearer your cherished goal.

Love Focus: Don’t let the difference of opinion hamper your love relationship.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Getting invited as a chief guest for a function or receiving some honour is possible. Better profits can be expected in a venture on the business front. You may not get the consent for something you desire on the professional front. A change of routine is likely to lead to perfect health, but you will need to remain regular. Luck and harmony is assured for those venturing into something new. It may become difficult to get your way on the academic front. Plan your trip well today to avoid extra travel or double trips.

Love Focus: A perfect understanding with partner will make for a happy relationship, especially for the newlyweds.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A venture waiting in the wings is likely to be financed by someone close. Good diet and exercise will be a good initiative to make your bodily ills disappear. A child or family youngster is likely to do you proud. Visiting a tourist destination is foretold and will prove most interesting. Take someone’s claims about property with a pinch of salt. Whatever you had hoped for or expected on the academic front is likely to materialise. Today, you will be able to give a good account of yourself on the professional front.

Love Focus: Initial reluctance to go on a journey is likely to turn into excitement.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Investing in property will give good returns, especially if you sell it now. You are likely to get within reach of whatever you are trying to achieve on the academic front. Financially, you will not feel the crunch, as money comes to you from various sources. Shifting to a better location is foreseen for some. Proceeding to your favourite destination on a vacation is possible. You will need to watch your step at work, as a workplace rival is plotting against you. Eating right is the mantra for your perfect health.

Love Focus: Your partner’s sweet nothings on the romantic front are likely to keep you aglow!

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Spending holidays in a new place is likely to double your enjoyment. A new house or apartment is likely to be acquired by some. Now is the time when you get the returns you had been awaiting on the academic front. You will manage to remain financially sound by being judicious in your spending. It is best to keep away from rumour mongers at office today. A health product will suit your system well. An exciting time on the home front can be expected by some.

Love Focus: Attracting someone from the opposite camp is possible on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A chance to meet your old relations and friends is likely to materialise soon. Taking up residence near to your workplace will help to minimise commuting. A tough time is foreseen for the automobile and real estate sectors. Your intelligence and competence promises to keep you way ahead in a competitive environment. Support of family will encourage you to inch closer to your objective on the professional front. Switching to a healthy lifestyle can make a positive difference to your health. Some of you may have to live with the changed financial reality on the professional front, but the situation will return to normal soon.

Love Focus: You will have to take some positive steps to infuse excitement in a stagnated relationship.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Continued good performance will motivate you to give in your best on the academic front.Those serving in uniformed services may come up for promotion. Good money management will help stretch your money and save some too. A fine balance may be required in achieving good health. Missing out on a chance of participating in a big event is possible for some. Some of you may undertake a journey at short notice. Some of you can get lucky regarding the allotment of a house or plot.

Love Focus: Romantic front promises to brighten up as you take a step closer to finding your soul mate.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Builders and developers will find the future promising and things looking up. Academic front paints a rosy picture for some. A business initiative will be worth the effort as you will be able to get commensurate returns. You feel at the top of the world on the health front. Taking a short vacation will help in letting your hair down. Reminiscing the past with an old friend or relation is likely to give you immense joy.

Love Focus: Someone you like may take the first step on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to feel happy for someone in the family, who has achieved something big. Travelling with someone close will be fun. You can think in terms of buying or selling property. Some excellent options may come your way on the academic front.

Your performance at work will be impressive enough to warrant appreciation from the top. Frugality exercised on the domestic front will have a positive impact on your finances. Confusion that persists in your mind is likely to clear away soon.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, getting along with lover may prove difficult today.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An out of town destination may attract you and make you pack your bags! Those thinking of buying property need to give it a second thought. Faring well on the academic front is a foregone conclusion. Efforts on the work front are likely to bring in much appreciation. Good returns from an investment promises to boost your monetary condition. Mental solace will come to those who generally remain on a short fuse. You will be able to convince a family elder for something you desperately want.

Love Focus: Spouse may not have time for you, due to his or her involvement in something important.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Comfortable mode of conveyance should be your first priority for a journey. Time is favourable for putting money in real estate. Something that was going over your head on the professional or academic front may begin to sink in now! Those in the service and hospitality segments are likely to enjoy the fruits of labour. A deal threatens to slip out of hands due to lack of perseverance on your part. Calling a spade a spade on the domestic front will help keep people in their places. Condition of those feeling under the weather is set to improve.

Love Focus: Spouse may seem quite lovey-dovey today, find out why!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Enjoying a holiday trip to someplace exotic is indicated. Renting out premises for a lucrative sum is possible for some house owners. Overconfidence on the academic front needs curbing, as things may not go your way. This is a good time for you to consolidate your position on the professional front. . Joining a gym or taking up yoga or meditation classes is foreseen for some. Some good news on the family front will keep you in a happy state of mind. Unabated expenditure may prove alarming, but little you can do about it

Love Focus: Remaining secretive about an ongoing romantic affair will be in your interest.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

