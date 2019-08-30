Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 30, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A property is likely to come into your name soon. Talking to those who are close is certain to help. Health and financial conditions remain satisfactory. Financially, you will be better off than what you lead others to believe! A difference of opinion with spouse is possible and may prove upsetting. Don’t undertake a journey that has not been properly planned.

You will need to hold your horses on a project at work, as some changes are expected.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to look up, as relationship grows stronger.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): An out of town journey may soon find you zooming on the highway! You are likely to own a place soon that you can call your own. Cloud of uncertainty hovering over you is set to dissipate, making things much clearer than before. Adhering to your daily routine will keep you active and benefit health. Don’t argue with anyone at work, as it can rebound on you. This is a good time to commence spring cleaning and get things in order on the domestic front. A medical claim that you had been awaiting is likely to be passed.

Love Focus: Remain sensitive to the likes and dislikes of your beloved, as he or she is trying to convey something.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You can get anxious to get a family youngster married. Rashness on the road can only bring grief, so drive carefully. Your handling of some complex issues at work will be lauded by one and all. Someone is likely to extend a helping hand to you on the academic front. Take care of health by avoiding crowded places. Financial front remains most satisfactory.

Love Focus: Some differences seem to be brewing on the marital front, though you continue to pose as if nothing is wrong.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): New contracts and deals may be signed, but their implementation can take some more time. Make your decisions, instead of giving in to the demands of a family member. An out of town journey may soon find you zooming on the highway! A construction work may take more than the expected time for completion. Hard work seems to be paying off on the academic front. You may try to make your health an issue, but nobody is likely to take the bait. It may be difficult to circumvent the red tape to get your money released.

Love Focus: This is the time to reaffirm your commitment to lover.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): An official journey at short notice can stare some in the face today. Some of you can shift to a better accommodation. You can remain in a confused state of mind on the academic front and harm your interests. Those under the weather will not only recover, but will be able to resume their exercise regimen too. Those in the creative field may get a chance of a lifetime. You can become the centre of attraction in a family gathering. Something you have put your money in may not give the expected returns now, but it is prudent to wait for some more time.

Love Focus: Your suspicious nature threatens to spoil relationship, so desist from it.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You may make it a point to keep some time aside for spending exclusively with family. Make road travel your last priority. You will have enough to invest in a suitable property. Possibility of getting a property at a good price cannot be ruled out.Don’t tax your savings in buying something not so essential. Professionals will be able to raise their fees without loss of clients. Footing someone’s expenses may pinch you, but there is nothing much you can do about it.

Love Focus: Romance may not rock as hard as you want it to!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Good returns from property or acquiring new property is on the cards. So, take the back seat and see people flock to you. A workout routine may seem physically exacting, but will be exciting too. A fresh avenue is likely to open up and add to your earnings. Marriage of someone close in the family is likely to get fixed. A business trip in the offing may keep you in a state of preparedness. Pending jobs threaten to consume all your office hours today, so step up the pace.

Love Focus: Love at first sight situation may occur and kick start a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Businesspersons will be able to think up some good business strategies to maintain current profits. You may not have time for the family, as commitments can keep you tied up today.

You may get the opportunity of travelling with someone close. If you are looking for getting rich quick, playing the stocks may make your dream come true. Pending decision regarding property for some more time. Need of the hour is to maintain the pace. You manage to remain in top physical condition.

Love Focus: Finding satisfaction in relationship will not be difficult, as you manage to keep the flames of passion alive.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A property deal may go sour and make you miss a good opportunity. On the academic front, you will find yourself fully prepared and in full form! Health remains satisfactory. Invest only if you are sure of the returns. A parent or a family elder may irk you by keeping a tab on your movements. Be careful on the road. Those feeling the heat in the job market will be able to surmount all odds and land a decent job.

Love Focus: You are likely to create a situation, just to meet lover!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Some relief is in store for those compelled to undertake a lot of official tours. You will manage to strike a property deal that you had been hoping for long. Paucity of time may not allow you to do much to enhance your performance on the academic front. Health may need care. Keeping in control on the professional or academic front will not be difficult, but you may no longer have that diehard attitude to succeed. You will be able to settle your differences with spouse without a major showdown.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with lover on the romantic front will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): It is an excellent time for those planning a vacation. Investing in property can give handsome returns, so keep an eye on it. Invitation to a celebrity do may become a reality for some. Efforts will be required to keep good health. Money poses no problems, as you earn well. Someone is likely to bank upon you for organising a family gathering, so don’t disappoint. Now that you have taken the measure of your competitors, you are likely to take some concrete steps to overtake them and succeed.

Love Focus: Temporary absence of lover can make the romantic front looking bleak for some.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You may be tasked to organize something on the family front. You will need to be more careful on what you spend, as expenses are set to rise. Someone who is keen to travel with you may rope you in for a trip. Success is foreseen for those looking for suitable accommodation that fits their pocket. You may find it difficult to learn the ropes at work and lag behind others. Although you appear satisfied, but deep down you may want to derive something more out of life. No problems are foreseen on the health front.

Love Focus: ‘Familiarity breeds contempt’ may prove true for some on the romantic front, so don’t let the relationship come to this sorry pass!

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

