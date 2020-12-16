Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 16, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 00:09 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Luck is likely to favour those hoping for a scholarship to study abroad. Some of you are likely to fund or sponsor an event and get good returns. Being too affectionate towards a friend may not work in a good stride. A wedding or a party is likely to prove a perfect venue for matchmaking. Health remains excellent. Your expertise will help you in getting firmly established in the organization.

Love Focus: Your efforts on the romantic front are likely to prove successful.

Lucky Colour: Bottle green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Going for a spin with friends will be exciting. Health remains good. Chances of meeting a future mate look bright for some. IT professionals are likely to switch jobs for better financial prospects. Those out of shape may resolve to take up the path to fitness. Marriage of an eligible is on the anvil. Civil contractors will manage to get the nod of someone in authority for a new venture.

Love Focus: Making your romantic life lively and happening is on the cards and promises lots of fun.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Spending time with neighbours will while away the lonely hours for the elders. Someone is likely to rope you in for organizing an event, because you can give a touch of class to it. Your ideas on the home front will be smoothly implemented. At work, you can be efficiency personified. A good day is foreseen for students appearing in a competitive exam.

Love Focus: Young lovers are likely to enjoy total bliss.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A property deal may be closed in your interest. Those on medication will find a distinct improvement in their condition. Loan given to someone will be returned. Patience will win the race on the academic front, so don’t be in any hurry. Take responsibility and sort out all the tussles on domestic front. Decisions in legal matters should preferably be postponed. Financially, you remain on a safe wicket.

Love Focus: An old love interest may make an appearance under most unusual circumstances, so get set for an exciting time!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Much love is showered upon you by a few family elders today. A fun trip with friends and siblings is envisaged for some. There is a good chance of meeting someone you have ignored in the past. You may make concessions for someone just to retain him or her. Efforts on the work front are likely to bring in much appreciation. Your preparation on the academic front is likely to hold you in good stead. Winning a competition is possible. Your love interest may delight you by giving positive signals.

Love Focus: You are soon likely to find an outlet for your romantic feelings.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A celebration with your loved ones will lift up your spirits. Professionally, you will be given a free hand to try some new ideas. Financial condition is likely to improve as you start focussing on it. You may undertake a long journey. You will enjoy the extra workload, as you enjoy doing it. A surprise awaits you today

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to enjoy the day with lover.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You know what you are about to achieve, and no one can deter you from realising it. Fine performance on the academic front is likely to catapult you to a new high. A decision taken by you is likely to prove profitable for the organisation you are working for. An outstanding amount waited for long may materialise soon. Someone who feels attracted to you is likely to remain in the background. Your helping hand will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Your efforts on the romantic front will take time for fruition, so do not expect instant results.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Adopting a new fitness regimen will prove most beneficial. You are set to grow monetarily strong. You will finally achieve what you had been yearning for long. A job well done will be a feather in your cap on the professional front. Smooth sailing is foreseen on the academic front, as you manage to balance studies and leisure. Something that you accomplish may come in for praise. A hike in salary or a monetary incentive cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Taking lover out on a date is on the cards for some.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Some religious rite being performed at home is likely to involve you and others. A payment you have been waiting for may get released soon. Setting up a new house is indicated for some homemakers. A property deal is set to materialise for those aiming to own a house. You will be in the right frame of mind to tackle something complex at work. People are likely to appreciate your upholding the family traditions.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to take time out to meet lover.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Admission to a prestigious institute that you so desperately wanted will soon become a reality. Trying out something on the fitness front is possible, and it promises to bring you back in shape. Those investing in popular schemes can find themselves on a sound footing. Chances of being ignored for a prestigious assignment cannot be ruled out on the professional front. You are likely to participate in a family function. Someone you know may expect to be offered a ride, so do not disappoint. Acquiring a new property or inheriting an ancestral house seems possible.

Love Focus: Spending time with the one you love will help you relax.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Much fun is in store for those on a vacation. You will be able to find a good buyer for a property you want to dispose of. Your efforts on the social front are likely to come in for praise. Health remains good, as you manage to regulate your diet well. Receipt of previous arrears will make you financially stronger and enable you to realise your dreams. An urgent official duty may materialise today and impinge upon your personal time. Homemakers will be able to put their ideas into action on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined are likely to find the day favourable.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Support of family will assume importance for those planning to settle someplace else. Efforts at earning will need to be doubled for those planning to buy something big. An inheritance may come your way in the form of property or cash. Some of you may require a change from the routine. Be open-minded regarding a proposal being offered to you. Despite calling the shots, you may be made to toe the line in a professional situation.

Love Focus: Meeting a childhood friend may revive a long-lost romance.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

