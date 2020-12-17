Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 17, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Those undertaking a long journey need to be adequately prepared for some challenges. You are likely to have a time of your life on the social front. Choosing the right options on the health front is foretold and will help you in coming back in shape. You will manage to convince someone to take on your workload on the professional front. You may need to increase your earning to repay a loan without default. You may not see eye-to-eye with a family member.

Love Focus: Nearness of lover may ignite passions.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20):Those looking for a suitable accommodation are likely to get lucky. Those suffering from a medical condition may find a distinct improvement. You will be appreciated for finding time to discharge an important social commitment. Loaned money will be returned sooner than expected. Your hard work and dedication to task will be hard to ignore. You are likely to smoke the peace pipe with a rival in a family dispute. A pilgrimage is likely to be undertaken by some to participate in a religious event.

Love Focus: A disagreement with lover threatens to put paid to an evening out.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A tiring journey is foreseen for those on a business trip. Positive signs emerge for those trying to acquire property. Your academic achievements are likely to hold you in good stead. Your inexhaustible energy is likely to return. Some of you will be able to save enough to buy what you had always wanted. Effort put into a job is likely to get recognised and earn you praise. Peace prevails on the domestic front and will help you relax and enjoy the day.

Love Focus: A romantic evening out is foreseen.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Things look promising on the property front. Opportunity of participating in a social event is here, so do so wholeheartedly. You may become health conscious and start shaking a leg. Good profits are foreseen for middlemen and retailers. You may have to be at your professional best to make a career move. Arrival of guests at home will make the day most fulfilling. You will need to remain extra careful on the road, especially if behind the wheel.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures are likely to get a matching response, so rejoice.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Getting aware of the importance of shaking a leg may prompt you to join a gym or exercise classes. An outing with family is on the anvil and may take you to someplace serene. An important decision on property owned by you is expected soon. A lot of praise is in store for you on the social fronts. A decision on the professional front may prove favourable to you. A relaxing environment on the home front is indicated and will help you unwind. Don’t go overboard financially as stars don’t look favourable.

Love Focus: You are likely to look your best today to win over someone special on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): An exciting time is foreseen for those setting out on an overseas trip. Some of you are likely to reap rich dividends by converting an ancestral property into builder flats. You will have to keep someone on your right side. This is not the best time to spend money on something expensive. Those undergoing treatment are likely to find steady improvement. Gains are indicated for those playing the stocks. A youngster can throw a tantrum, but you will be able to pacify him or her.

Love Focus: Your romantic ties get strengthened, as lover lavishes you with love and affection.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Excitement on the domestic front prevails as a family member returns home after a long period. Those travelling should not throw caution to the winds. Those into real estate can strike it rich. A sibling or a friend may keep you gleefully engaged on the social front today. Don’t overstrain on the exercise front. Those freelancing are likely to earn well today. Shift workers will find the timings to their liking.

Love Focus: Disagreements and arguments are foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A change of scene will be most rejuvenating and refreshing, so plan on a short vacation. Wealth or property may come to some through inheritance. You will find people warming up towards you on the social front. Chances look bright for those seeking a raise or increment. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. A complicated case can come your way at work. Home front will remain peaceful.

Love Focus: Enjoying your time on the romantic front is indicated for some.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those looking for buying a house can get a good bargain. Keeping cordial relations with all will help you in making your place on the social front. Money is not a problem and you will be able to buy all the comforts you need. Some of you may decide to join a health club or fitness regimen. Opinion of others will matter in a workplace situation, so don’t seal yourself off. Family may not initially support your ideas, but you will get around them. If you are not authorised to drive, it is best not to sit behind the wheel.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover may prove most fulfilling today.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Keep your options open on the travel front. Deal in property only with well established dealers. Your luck begins to turn for the better. Someone known is likely to give you correct guidance in a financial matter. Professional matters will be dealt in an efficient manner. Give time for a workout routine to produce positive results. Your idea of an outing or some other activity is likely to be shot down by family members.

Love Focus: At times, it is better to stay silent than trying to equate with things from the past in a disagreement.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A chance to show off your skills is likely to establish you firmly at work. You can find spouse or a family member uncharacteristically quiet, it is best to give him or her space. Stars foretell an enjoyable vacation, so pack up your bags and go. Builders and Property dealers are likely to benefit. A promising opportunity may arise on the academic front, so do not miss out on it. Financial front appears to be stable as money arrives from the most unexpected source. Neglect on the health front can be costly, so give priority to it.

Love Focus: A fling at the work place is likely to keep you captivated.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Tranquillity on the home front will bestow a relaxed atmosphere. An outing with the family will find you refreshed and rejuvenated. Solid gains are seen for those investing in properties. Refresh whatever you have learnt before, as you may need to apply it now. Health remains satisfactory with own efforts. Repayment of a loan should become your top priority now. Your professional side does not look too bright today.

Love Focus: Things appear rosy on the romance front today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

