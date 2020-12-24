Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 24, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Dec 24, 2020

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Regular workout routine is likely to get blended with your lifestyle and keep you in great shape. All is not lost on the financial front, if you are quick enough. A misunderstanding with a colleague can hamper the progress of a project. A family member will become a great source of encouragement. Keeping you options open to undertake a journey will be a step in the right direction. Socially, you are likely to be much sought after today. Asserting yourself may give an immense sense of power and satisfaction.

Love Focus: You are needlessly worrying about a loved one and unnecessarily getting tensed, so relax.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those requiring a loan will be able to get it sanctioned. Extra responsibilities can make you miss an important deadline or meeting. An ailment not attended to in time can cause problems. A family function may keep you busy. A planned vacation or a family function is foreseen and promises you a lovely time. A property that suits your requirement may be on offer at a bargain price. Someone may look up to you to organise a social event, so don’t disappoint.

Love Focus: Love front appears to be excellent today.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Construction of a house or office may be started by some. Your help on the social front will be much appreciated. Seasonal fever may upset you for no reason, so remain guarded. Some of you are likely to make the money stretch by your bargaining skills. Your suggestions at work will be well taken by seniors. An outing with friends is on the cards and will prove to be fun.

Love Focus: Those hoping for a passionate evening with partner can be disappointed.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Something that needs to be done in a property related matter will be accomplished. Interacting with your near and dear ones may give you hours of fun on the social front. You may have to chip in money for a common cause. Marketing personnel will be able to achieve their targets. Your daily routine may get interrupted today by the arrival of guests. Those travelling are likely to meet someone, who may open the doors for fresh opportunities. Self-control will be the key to your good health and you will manage to adhere to it.

Love Focus: New friendships are on the anvil that can turn into long term relationships.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Those looking for suitable accommodation will be able to find one. An initiative taken on the social front is likely to be appreciated by all. Some of you may think on the lines of a establishing a home gym, just to remain in shape. Overspending is foreseen, but will not put a dent on your bank balance. You are likely to find the work environment to your liking. Parent or a family elder may require a sympathetic ear, so give them time. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news.

Love Focus: Chance of seizing a good opening on the romantic front is likely.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): There is an outside chance of your getting detailed on a challenging assignment or mission that promises to boost your career. Check your mood swings as they can upset others in the family. You may go in for a new vehicle or a major household item. An exciting day is foreseen, when a lot seems to happen on the social front. A home remedy will work wonders for getting a radiant skin. Your demands on the financial front are likely to be met.

Love Focus: Those thinking of tying the knot will find the day favourable.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Libra (September 24-October 23): This is an excellent time to organise a party that you had been wanting to for long. A journey may prove tiring. It will be in your interest to remain neutral in a social situation and let somebody else take the initiative. Joining a gym or taking up an exercise regimen will do you good. Boost in earning will find you in a much more comfortable situation than before. Mounting expenses may compel some to seek a better paying job.

Love Focus: Spouse or lover will be most supportive and will always be there when you need him or her the most.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will get enough support to see a complicated task through. A domestic dispute will be amicably settled through your initiative. Things on the professional front may not go in your favour, as your performance takes a downward swing. Your reputation on the social front is likely to get a fillip for something that you have accomplished. Total fitness is likely to come within your grasp, as you resolve to keep up your workout regimen. Monetary situation remains stable and additional earning is foreseen.

Love Focus: Not being able to spend time with lover can frustrate some.

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Home is a happy place to be in today, as a lot of guests promise to brighten up your day. A house may soon come into your possession. An official trip may need to be rescheduled to accommodate some additional tasks. You will lead your team to success by completing an important project and get praised for it too. Taking a short break from everyday routine is indicated. You may choose to keep a strict watch over your health to enjoy a trouble-free life. An outstanding payment is likely to be received. Professionally, you are likely to outdo others.

Love Focus: A great time is assured for those in love as you manage to realise your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2,6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Making your mark on the professional front is set to give your reputation a boost A social gathering is likely to find you in your element and enjoying your heart out! Adhering to the right diet and an active lifestyle will do wonders for your health. Previous investments will start giving returns now. You may regret your decision made on the professional front. Those planning a family can expect good news. Planning a vacation is on the cards and promises a lot of fun.

Love Focus: Ego clash with partner is likely for some.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your luck is about to turn for the better, so expect something good happening to you on the personal or professional front. Take care of the premises, as someone important may drop in. You remain financially sound, but this is no reason to splurge. Those suffering from ailments are likely to show quick recovery. Praise for something accomplished is in store for some at work. Someone’s achievement on the family front will make you proud. An enjoyable trip is on the cards to someplace interesting.

Love Focus: Avoid loosing your cool in a situation where things are not going your way.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 13. 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A social gathering is likely to bring you into the limelight. Your firm resolve to attain total fitness will start bringing in positive results. A mistake committed in a financial transaction is likely to be rectified in time. You are likely to make good progress at work. A showdown with spouse is possible, as you are in no mood to give in! Keeping your travel plan open to change will help.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to share romantic feelings and give you quality time today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

