Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 28, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 10:42 IST

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You will be able to enjoy good health, just by maintaining a happy frame of mind. Luck favours you on the financial front, so expect money to flow in. A prestigious assignment or project comes your way and provide you a chance to showcase your talents. Misunderstandings doing the rounds on the family front will be sorted out, so expect the domestic harmony to prevail. An extended vacation may start appearing a trifle boring. The more you exert yourself the better your situation becomes, but the will to do so may be lacking. Meeting people you have not met in years is possible.

Love Focus: A tiff with spouse cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Weight watchers may need to firm their resolve to keep in shape. Delay in repaying a loan can lead to punitive action, so take a timely action. On the professional front, some of you may be running behind schedule in submitting a project or an assignment. Family is likely to be your focus today and will give you immense joy. If you are travelling for fun, this is the day to enjoy your heart out! You are likely to enjoy a most favourable phase, in which whatever you do turns right! House makeover is likely to be given the go ahead.

Love Focus: Use tact in touching upon a sensitive issue with spouse.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You are likely to make concerted efforts to retain good health. Financially, things start looking up, as you manage your taxes well. A challenge awaits you on the professional front, but you will measure up to it. Family front may witness some ugly scenes over some pending bills. An unplanned vacation is on the cards for some. Current job promises greener pastures. Someone may come to stay with you and add to your enjoyment.

Love Focus: Newlyweds and romancing couples will find the day especially fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Making an exercise routine part of your lifestyle will be a step in the right direction. Those indulging in speculation or betting may hit it rich. Getting a prestigious project or assignment at work cannot be ruled out. You will manage to keep spouse in good humor, especially if you have forgotten to do his or her bidding! Driving to the countryside will be fun. Expect a favorable turn of events on the professional front. Developments on the social front may disappoint you.

Love Focus: You are likely to discover the romantic side of partner today and savor the experience!

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A health issue is likely to be resolved by your timely action. Expert guidance is required, if you aim to save money on taxes. Profits in a new venture are foreseen for architects and engineers. A family elder will be most understanding and even encourage you to pour your heart out. You will make your trip fun by persuading your best friend to accompany you. Those seeking a better job are in for a pleasant surprise. Even though you feel bad about someone trying to undermine your position, don’t lose your grace.

Love Focus: Lover seems in the mood today, so plan out something special.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): An ailment that is affecting your normal functioning is set to disappear. Choose well where you want to invest money, otherwise you may land up with a less lucrative option. Your initiatives at work are likely to come in for praise. Your choice of a vacation may not appeal to other family members. A fun trip with friends is on the cards. If you have the wherewithal to undertake a project at your end, don’t hesitate to begin. Be rest assured, something positive will come of it soon.

Love Focus: A satisfying love life is foreseen.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Zodiac Today: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Those conscious of their physique are likely to join a gym. Don’t be hasty in investing in whatever scheme is on offer, as you can end up losing money. You may take way too long to complete a task at work, but it won’t go against you. Happiness prevails on the family front as you enjoy the company of someone close. Care needs to be exercised by those on a long drive. Your good nature and mild manners are likely to win people over. Some of you can remain occupied trying to figure out ways to make a quick buck.

Love Focus: Romance seems to be in full bloom, so enjoy!

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): An old ailment may flare up and trouble you. Be a bit more conservative in money matters. Excellent feedback can be expected from higher ups for your performance on the professional front. A fulfilling love life is foreseen for the married. Don’t share a vehicle with others if you want to travel comfortably. Your ideas on the professional front will be highly appreciated. Shifting to a bigger house is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Blowing hot and cold in a relationship cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): An ailment troubling you for long promises to get cured by a home remedy, so go for it. Good days lie ahead as far as your financial situation is concerned. You are likely to give a good account of yourself in something that you had been entrusted with on the professional front. You may visit a family member living out of town or overseas, so expect the family reunion to prove most memorable. Travelling to a distant place will be fun. Keep a tab on what all transpires at office today, as it can come handy at a later date. A new construction can be given the go ahead.

Love Focus: Love life may suffer due to professional commitments, but you will manage to strike a balance.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Don’t neglect health under any circumstances. Things look up on the financial front, as you manage to cut corners and boost savings. Professionally, you may be a bit more tied up today than usual. Love and care is likely to be bestowed on you on the family front. Love and care is likely to be bestowed on you on the family front. Problems are likely to be encountered by those travelling long distance. Earning big bucks are foreseen for some professionals. Making plans for a quick getaway with someone you like in tow cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: You are likely to remain in a romantic mood today and do something about it too!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): For some, a balanced diet will be the key to coming back in shape. A financial matter giving you sleepless nights is likely to get sorted out. You are likely to find your prospects soaring on the professional front. You will be able to find someone on the family front unburden your woes. Spiritual minded are likely to plan a pilgrimage. Chance of getting into a panic situation on the professional front is foreseen, so keep things under control. This is an excellent day when you can expect smooth sailing on all the fronts.

Love Focus: Newlyweds can have eyes only for each other today!

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will find their condition improving. You will manage to curb wasteful expenditure to save for something big. Seniors may repose full faith in you for undertaking something challenging at work. Arrival of guests can upset your plans to enjoy a relaxing time at home. A journey by road can prove tiring. You may get overconfident and do something that you may later regret. Your neutral stance on an issue can be resented by some, but in the end will be much appreciated by all.

Love Focus: Married couples can expect a blissful existence, with much sharing and caring on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Scorpio

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter