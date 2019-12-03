Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 3, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 06:19 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Good networking may bring a prized posting within reach of those in uniform. You may remain tensed today regarding a family youngster. An official journey may be thrust upon you. A property issue that was settled can be challenged once again. Academic excellence may bring the spotlight on you and line you up for something prestigious. Efforts on the health front promise to keep you fit and energetic. You will need to be judicious in your spending.

Love Focus: A scintillating time on the romantic front is preordained, so enjoy your heart out!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4. 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Pisces

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Be cautious on the road, as stars appear unfavorable. Some of you are likely to shift residence to another location. A property is likely to come into your name. Those not faring well on the education front must tighten their belts, if they want to enjoy a smooth ride. Success is foreseen for those trying to come back in shape. Those in business will find things brightening up on the financial front. On the work front, you will reap rich dividends even by putting in least efforts. A family celebration will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to win you over by his or her simplicity on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Newlyweds will strike a good understanding with partner. If you are travelling on a vacation, expect the journey to be interesting. A property is likely to come into your name. Someone’s advice is likely to be of immense help for those preparing for something important on the academic front. You are likely to enjoy excellent health by eating right and remaining active. Hiked fee or rate may compel you to take some hard decisions on the financial front. You may waste time today in waiting for an appointment with someone important on the professional front.

Love Focus: You may feel scared in committing on the romantic front, so give it some more time.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A family youngster is likely to put in best efforts in achieving something, so don’t discourage. Someone’s companionship on a journey will prove most enjoyable. You may focus too deeply on something and neglect other subjects on the academic front. Something that you have accomplished on the academic front will come in for praise. Some of you may find other avenues for earning. Workable solution suggested by you to a problem encountered on the professional front will be roundly appreciated. Your fitness may leave much to be desired.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts are can miss out on an opportunity of a lifetime on the romantic front, if they are not quick enough!

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Domestic harmony prevails and will give you an opportunity to let your hair down. A short trip is on the cards and may prove quite memorable. High rentals may discourage some from shifting residence to someplace decent. Meeting friends is on the cards today and promise much joy. Your health turns for the better. Financial stability can only come, if you start cutting corners. Communication skills are likely to be your strength in impressing someone important on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may succumb to someone’s charms soon!

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A leisure trip may not give you the expected thrills. Developing a piece of land is on the cards for some. Someone you are constantly in touch with is likely to give you some good news. Those ailing can expect a rapid recovery. A financial boost will help raise quality of life. You want the best, but don’t want to work hard for it. Neglect of the family may be resented by spouse and threatens to lead to an ugly situation.

Love Focus: A new romance may find you bubbling with joy!

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A family youngster is all set to make you proud. Avoid odd hours for travelling by road, as stars don’t appear favorable. Important property matters can be taken up today. You may not like certain things happening around you, but it is best not to make an issue of it. A physical activity will keep you fit. Earning will remain steady and make your financial front strong. Some problems regarding duty timings at work will need to be resolved in an amicable manner.

Love Focus: Those in love will get a chance to spend quality time together.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You may decide to vacation at a place you have never seen before. A property dispute which was giving some sleepless nights is likely to be resolved amicably. Meeting friends is on the cards today and promise much joy.

Health will remain excellent as you take all precautionary measures to counter the cold. Financial strength will help you turn your ideas into action. Help may not be forthcoming in completing an important assignment at work. You can be instrumental in the success of a family youngster

Love Focus: A gift is all it will take to make your partner’s day, so don’t feel reluctant to spring this pleasant surprise!

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Long pending work assumes priority now and a co-worker will prove a great help in wrapping it up. Performance of a family youngster on the academic front may leave much to be desired, but it will not be a hopeless situation. A packaged tour may take you someplace exotic. Review your study circle, if you are feeling a bit left behind. Someone you are constantly in touch with is likely to give you some good news. Avoid wayside food at all cost. Some of you will finally be able to buy a vehicle or an expensive appliance

Love Focus: A chance to spend some time in solitude with lover may not come about despite your efforts.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Catering to a few extra options in a task entrusted to you will avoid getting bogged down on the professional front. Steer clear of a grouchy family elder. Weather is likely to add to your enjoyment in a long drive today. You may start thinking in terms of property. A secret mission that you are undertaking will be a success. Compensating bad eating habits with regular workouts will be the correct way of burning off calories. Promised money may not come to you today.

Love Focus: Striking a good understanding with a friend of the opposite gender will prove helpful in your romantic pursuit.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An official trip promises to be most entertaining. You will be able to settle down in a new accommodation without much problem. Do something about a situation before it puts you in the dock. A family elder may delight you by paying a surprise visit. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. Someone is going to look after your financial well-being by extending monetary help. A business trip is likely to bag you a good deal.

Love Focus: Gauge the mood of partner before countering his or her suggestions to play it safe!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A helping hand can be expected from those financially well off. Travelling to an out of town destination is indicated. Procedural matters will be handled competently. Hobbies and enjoyable pastimes will make the day interesting. Not keeping regular in your routine can tell on your health. Cutting corners will be in your interest on the financial front. Leave applied for is likely to be sanctioned for those desperate for it.

Love Focus: A minor tiff with spouse is possible.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

