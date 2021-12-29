Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 30, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Support of family will encourage you to take up a challenge. Taking too many breaks in a journey by road is likely to delay you. Starting a construction work may be on the minds of some. There is no point in taking up something on your shoulder which can be easily delegated. Assisting someone financially now will give good returns in the future. It will be important to keep yourself within the sight of those who matter at work. Adhering to a fixed routine promises to keep you fit.

Love Focus: Something special is on the anvil for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Travel is on the cards and can be for business or leisure. Take the initiative on the property front. Too much socialising may make you neglect something important. Earning is good, but chances of splurging cannot be ruled out. Those unwell will be able to nurse themselves back to health. Excellent teamwork with spouse will help smoothen out things on the domestic front.

Love Focus: You may have to be more forthright with lover on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Excellent prospects on the property front are foreseen for some. Your total involvement and dedication in making a social event a success will be roundly appreciated. Budgeting your expenses will be a good idea. You will need to keep expenses within limits in a new project. Some worry on the family front can trouble you. Initiative taken on the fitness front is likely to bring good returns on the health front. Travel bug is likely to bite you, so start packing your bags.

Love Focus: Your name can be romantically linked with someone who is everybody’s heartthrob, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A lot of wedding-related activities will soon happen on the domestic front. Those on the road are not likely to face any delays. Some of you can get down to furnishing a newly acquired house. A friend or an associate may extend a helping hand in completing some personal work. An increment or a raise is in the pipeline for some. Those feeling stifled in the present job will have something to cheer. Taking up some physical activities or some sport promises to keep you fit as a fettle.

Love Focus: Romance may take a backseat due to some pressing commitments.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Emotional attachment with an ancestral property may not let you sell it. Those suffering from a medical ailment will show positive signs of recovery. Buying property is very much on the cards for some. Attending an exciting do at somebody’s place is possible for some. Previous investments are likely to add to your wealth. An opportunity for enhancing professional competence is likely for some. Family may force you to appear in a particular competition.

Love Focus: Love life has never been better, so enjoy it to the hilt!

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Some of you may be in the final stages of acquiring property. Taking the initiative of organising something on the social front is likely to make you popular. Efforts to remain fit will succeed. A chance to earn good profits is on the cards and will strengthen your financial front. An unsatisfactory task can make you fall foul with a senior at work. Celebrating something at home is possible for some. Planning a vacation with family or friends is a foregone conclusion, so expect a scintillating time!

Love Focus: Meeting lover may not be possible today but exchanging sweet nothings over the phone will be as rewarding!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Organising something at home or taking someone out is foreseen. Delays on a long journey can only be avoided if you start early. This is the best time for you to give shape to your ideas, as success is foretold. You may have to get around someone for help on the academic front. Retailers and shop owners are likely to find business picking up and profits accruing. An important task at work will be completed satisfactorily. You will take up an exercise regimen that suits your lifestyle.

Love Focus: You may get the opportunity to express your feelings for someone you love.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Much fun is visualized for those travelling to some exotic destination. Pend decision regarding property for some more time. An examination or an interview may give you the jitters but expect the outcome to be favourable. Some of you can resolve to lead a disciplined life for health reasons. Financially, you may experience a surge in your earnings. Today everything moves smoothly on the professional front. You may have to share the burden of domestic chores in the absence of hired help.

Love Focus: You may choose to keep romance on the backburner.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You can get disappointed as spouse may not support your idea. Visiting places, you have not seen in years is possible and will be lots of fun. A construction work may take more than the expected time for completion. Support of a close relation may be needed for something urgent. Imposing self-discipline will have positive fallout on health. Problems faced on the financial front are likely to disappear. Your professional knowledge and business acumen will be much in demand at work.

Love Focus: You may deliberately organise something just to meet someone you love!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Good company is likely to make a journey pleasurable. Success is foreseen for those looking for suitable accommodation that fits their pocket. It will be exciting to meet an old friend, but he or she may not share the same enthusiasm. Some good news on the financial front awaits you. You are likely to enjoy good health as you slowly turn into a fitness freak. Some of you can feel discouraged in the competitive atmosphere at work. Spouse is likely to extend all support to you, so be appreciative.

Love Focus: Your romantic life remains satisfactory.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You are likely to get an excellent opportunity to spend your vacation in cooler climes. Delay in taking possession of a house is indicated. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise, as you go out of your way to maintain contacts. A salary hike is possible, but not immediately. A medicine you are taking will help you get rid of your ailment sooner than you expect. Be alert on the road while driving as stars do not appear favourable.

Love Focus: Accompanying lover to someplace exotic is on the cards for some.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Chances of acquiring a house or flat looks plausible, as you have the money. Socially, you will find the day most enjoyable, as people you like may throng your place’s. Some of you can expect good professional advice from someone close. Someone may smooth talk you into parting with your money if you are not careful. An old ailment may flare up and make you suffer on the health front. You can expect full support of family in all your endeavours. Do not undertake a journey on someone’s behalf.

Love Focus: Unreasonable demands by lover can upset you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

