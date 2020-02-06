Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 6, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 06:32 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Exciting company is likely to make a journey most pleasurable. Those buying or selling property must keep in touch with the real estate scene to avoid burning fingers. You continue to progress well on the academic front. Financial perks are likely to be enjoyed by those who have been recently promoted. Health will remain good due to your disciplined life. A workplace issue is resolved in your favour. A family member needs to be handled with care and compassion.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A child provides enough joy and happiness. Setting out on a vacation is likely for some. You can get lucky in a lucky draw on the property front. You are likely to perform exceedingly well on the academic front to make your mark. A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. Financially, you will find yourself more secure than before. Subordinates at work are likely to idolise you for your professionalism

Love Focus: You will find someone who will share your romantic feelings!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-July 21): A good offer on the property front is foreseen. Your academic aspirations are likely to be met soon. Those newly married will gain popularity in family and friends. Conserving money should become your top priority. Minor health problems will be overcome soon. It is high time that you delegate work to others and repose full trust in them. Those newly married will gain popularity in family and friends.

Love Focus: Your partner is likely to get pleased by your loving words and may shower love in return.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Cancer (July 22-July 22): Overseas journey may materialise for some and will be lots of fun. It will be in your interest to take legal advice on a property issue before taking any action. Smooth sailing is foreseen on the academic front. This is the time when you may need someone’s hand on your head to get ahead on the professional front. Financially, you will find your situation quite stable. Health needs care. Domestic chores may burden you, but someone is likely to bring succour to you soon.

Love Focus: Control your mood swings while spending time with the lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Love and concern of spouse will be most touching. Spending holidays in a new place is likely to double your enjoyment. Property gives good returns. Chances of getting admission in a foreign university cannot be ruled out for some. You may need to take regular breaks to maintain your energy level. Money comes in a steady stream and promises to make you financially comfortable. Your strategy for promoting business is likely to be on the right lines and lead to good profits.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover can put some on cloud nine.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A little push is all that is needed to get things in order at home. A close bond is likely to be formed with someone you accompany on a journey. Property gives good returns. Your desire of owning a luxury item is likely to get fulfilled soon. You will feel on the top of the world today as far as health is concerned. Excellent news awaits you on the financial front. You will get the better of behind-the-scene manipulations at work against you

Love Focus: Lovers will manage to meet and enjoy themselves.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Success on the romantic front is foretold. You are likely to make good time on a journey. Things move favourably on the academic front. Once you clarify your mind, you will be able to enjoy the day to the fullest. Going for good bargains will help you save a lot. Efforts may be required for achieving perfect health. Your performance at work can come into question by seniors. You may receive news about wedding of a close friend.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours will be rewarded in full measure.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 14, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): An outing promises to be most exciting. This is a good day to start something you had been thinking for a long time. Some more efforts may be required on the academic front. You may be invited to showcase your skills in a professional gathering. Stability on the financial front is foreseen. Peak physical fitness is assured for some. A child or younger sibling will make you proud.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to have fun and enjoy their togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A change of scene is likely to do a whale of a good to you. Your positive outlook is likely to turn a hopeless situation into a promising one. A raise or an increment can be expected by some. Peace of mind is likely to be achieved by some. Things begin to look excellent on the professional front. An elder family member may require tact to do your bidding.

Love Focus: Pleasing the one you love will help in cementing lasting bonds of love.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 19, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Keep in touch with your loved ones. An outing with friends will be fun. Faring well in a surprise test is likely to boost your self-esteem. Some pending issues are likely to be reviewed and decisions taken. Money comes to you from an unexpected source and boosts your financial stability. A new diet can compromise your lifestyle. Maintaining a working relationship with those you don’t particularly like will be a better option.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to get annoyed by your irritating habits!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Lots of fun is in store for those setting out on a vacation. A little bit of effort will find you scaling new heights on the academic front. Love and concern in large doses will make someone opposed to you toe your line on the social front. Professionally, you are likely to make a mark by your sheer brilliance! Your efforts on the physical front will find you hale and hearty. Some more time will be needed to improve your financial situation.

Love Focus: An opposite number is likely to become interested in you and expect reciprocation.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Achieving the impossible is in store for some on the academic front. Enjoying special treatment from someone close is on the cards for some. There is a good chance of getting a better bargain on something that is going beyond your budget. Health needs all your attention today. Your Initiative is likely to make the day profitable on the business front. A relaxed atmosphere can be expected at home. Planning a trip with someone, rather than travelling alone, will be a correct decision.

Love Focus: A positive reply to a wedding proposal is likely to fill you with happiness.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 4,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter