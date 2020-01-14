Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 14, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Supporting your child in his/her academic aspirations is likely to contribute towards a happy family. Travelling plans seem to be exhilarating. Postponing the plan would be a good idea if investment in a land was on your mind.Watching out what you eat is the best you can do for yourself today. Being attentive about what and where you invest in is likely to do you good. The workplace demands a more dynamic version of you.

Love Focus: Keeping things in heart would not help – speak and clear the unnecessary commotion.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): People around you are likely to be impressed by your enthusiasm and activity. Spending sufficient time with family seems to ease things out. Sudden foreign trip may catch you surprised. It is advisable to purchase or sale floating shares at a later date. Financial evaluation at your end needs improvement. You seem to be going beyond excellence at work front. Those involved in import and export are likely to meet someone who will help them expand their horizons.

Love Focus: A soulful connection with Aristotelian half on cards.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): You are likely to steer yourself successfully on the money front and land a crucial deal. You are likely to encounter great opportunities on the travel front; so be ready to seize them. Fun time begins for you in the company of your near and dear ones. It is time you stopped being self-critical about your performance on the work front.

Love Focus: Love may beckon those seeking it.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): It may become difficult to get along with someone you work out almost daily with, so instead of escalating the tension find the middle path. Your attempts to boost your finances are likely to meet the expected results. Efforts put on the work front are likely to bag you appreciation or rewards. Catering to someone who bumps into you today can sparkle some old memories.

Love Focus: Be careful about the words you choose with your beloved today.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You eagerness to perform well on the academic front is certain to get richly rewarded. Someone you had helped in the past is likely to reciprocate. Improvement in health is assured. Someone’s guidance is likely to prove beneficial in making a right property choice. Your professional life is likely to become interesting soon. Today, a chance to meet an old friend or relative materialises.

Love Focus: Your eagerness to step one level up in your relationship is likely to find a way.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Forthrightness of someone close can become an eye-opener for you. Support of seniors will help you to deal with a complex situation at work. A hobby may keep you gainfully employed today. Your prospects are likely to brighten on the financial front. Frequent travelling is likely to refresh you with bundles of energy. Improvement is indicated in your performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may not be in any mood of negotiations.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Socially, you may find yourself occupied today. Health wise, things appear to be in good control. Avoid lending money to someone on a good will. An unplanned travel trip may have its own set of challenges. Have belief in yourself and what you do. On the work front, get to the bottom of whatever you have been assigned for correct appraisal and action.

Love Focus: Convincing the lover about something important would be successful.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your compromising attitude will make the home front a happy place. Money will not be a problem. Initiative taken on the health front is likely to do you good.

Renewing contacts with old friends and relations will prove socially beneficial. Those generally remaining in an agitated state may turn a new leaf and achieve tranquillity.

Love Focus: Remain guarded in what you speak, as you are likely to raise hackles.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Overseas travel in connection with an assignment is on the cards for some. You can start to earn better by venturing into a new business. Maintain your focus on fitness. A good day is seen on the professional front as you achieve whatever you ask for. You are likely to prove your mettle on the academic front by your sterling performance.

Love Focus: Parental pressure from the lover’s side may require you to take some prompt decisions.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A property is likely to come in your name. Financial worries become a thing of the past. Those looking for a job change may be required to wait a little longer. Your academic aspirations may take some more time to get realised. Health poses no problems, as you focus on fitness. “Me time” availed while travelling is likely to rejuvenate you.

Love Focus: This is the right time to step up your endeavours to gain what you are after.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Something meticulously planned at work may not move in the expected manner, but will move forward nevertheless. Those pursuing sports are likely to enjoy total fitness. Garnering the support of people is important at this juncture, if you are on the run up for something important. An opportunity needs to be seized at the earliest on the business front.

Love Focus: Lover will be supportive to your ideas and plans for the future.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Giving up health products and switching to a normal balanced diet will be a step in the right direction. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle are likely to find some good deals. You may start taking an interest in spiritual matters. Good opportunities are likely to come on the academic front, but only through efforts

Love Focus: Spending quality time with the one you love is indicated today.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

