Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 2, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 10:27 IST

* Aries (March 21-April 20): An achievement on the professional front promises to boost your career. You may need the advice of someone clued up financially to stabilize your monetary front. You may resolve to avoid excesses in the interest of your health. Property held by you is likely to give good returns. Joint family issues should be sorted with patience and concern. Someone who is keen to travel with you may rope you in for a trip. Be gentle in all your interactions.

Love Focus: You are likely to love all the attention on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Good financial management is the need of the hour, if you want money to multiply. Someone at work may not be too convinced with your ideas but persistence will help. Good health is yours for the asking, as you remain regular in your routine. A family youngster may become a source of great joy for you. A pilgrimage may materialise for some. A decision regarding property will be to your liking. Learn to live with them and remain happy.

Love Focus: Romance may have to be kept on the backburner, as other issues take priority.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Red

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will manage to stay ahead of the competition on the professional front. A financial issue will be satisfactorily solved. Overdoing the exercise bit on the health front may overstrain you. You may get into two minds regarding a journey. A property deal may move at a slower pace than expected. A neighbour may extend a helping hand for a domestic chore without your asking. A family elder may keep you occupied in the evening.

Love Focus: Romance may take a backseat today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your financial well being will be looked after by your investments. You will need to be smart to cut short office today! There is much happening on the family front and you will be a part of each and every event! Delays may mar a journey undertaken by you. Good news on property front is possible. You may get apprehensive regarding someone’s intentions. A new exercise routine may be adopted by some on the health front.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails throughout the day.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): An excellent opportunity comes your way that spells big money. An excellent break on the professional front can be expected by some. Spouse may not want to be disturbed today, so keep your distance. Business may entail a lot of travel. House construction is likely to be completed without any delays. This is an excellent day for those waiting for their wish to get fulfilled.

Love Focus: You want to share much on the romantic front, but may not get the opportunity to do so.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Money invested in some lucrative schemes may start giving good returns. You will need to show your professional prowess to higher ups to justify your reputation. You may get the opportunity of visiting a distant relative soon and have fun time. An impending journey may have to be postponed at the last moment. Good rent for a property is foreseen for those letting it out. You are likely to excel on the academic front.

Love Focus: Nearness to someone at work may turn into a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A financial boon is around the corner for some. Someone on the professional front may try to be one up on you. Family life will be most fulfilling. Enjoying your heart out on a vacation may become a reality soon. Health regimen followed by some is likely to keep them in fine fettle. Getting a lucrative offer on property is possible. Much fun is waiting to happen on the social front, so go for it.

Love Focus: Relationship with someone you have a soft corner for may turn more than platonic.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): On the professional front, you will continue to give a good account of yourself. Be careful of what you invest in. Family will be supportive of your ideas and extend all the necessary help. An out of town trip may be planned. Booking a new property is indicated. Thumping success can be expected by some on the academic front. Socially, you may be much in demand.

Love Focus: Lover may not agree with your thoughts and may ask for some space.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Indigo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You may have some good investment choices for making money grow. You will need to be more serious on the professional front in order to meet the expectations of the seniors. Family and friends will help you achieve what you have set out for today. A short vacation is on the cards for some. Some of you are likely to become the proud owners of a landed property. Those sitting for a competition can find the going tough.

Love Focus: A budding romance may go into cold storage due to transfers, but you will find ways to keep it alive!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Capital needed for a venture may take some more time to materialise. You can undertake an important assignment on the professional front. Your views about someone may change on the family front following a conversation. Your travel stars seem strong and may take you out of town on a vacation. Selling or buying property is on the cards. Those awaiting exam results can expect to do well.

Love Focus: You are likely to make a perfect setting for romance to sprout and take root!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A big achievement on the professional front is on the cards and promises to get you on to the forefront. Think twice before going in for a heavy investment, as money once invested may not be returned till maturity. Your helping hand at home will be much appreciated. Visiting a fun place is on the cards today and promises much enjoyment. Property gives good returns. Some students need to be careful on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may keep you mentally engaged today, so plan out something special with lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A promotion or recognition is in store for some on the professional front. A family friend is likely to make the day exciting for you. You may need to prevent a source of extra income from drying up. A health initiative will be in your favour. Chance of a business tour abroad cannot be ruled out for some. A property matter hanging fire for long is likely to get resolved without much compromising. Those wanting to study abroad or out of town will find the family supportive.

Love Focus: A suitable match for the eligible is likely to be found soon.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

