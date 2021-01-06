Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 6, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:10 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): It is best not to loosen the purse strings till you become financially stable. Keep important documents and valuables in safe custody as stars don’t appear too favourable. A change of scene will do you good. Be choosy in what you eat to retain good health. An assignment on the academic front may prove burdensome, but you will manage to handle it. Someone is likely to take unnecessary advantage of your helpful nature.

Love Focus: Today, you will manage to find time for fun, romance and plain simple enjoyment.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Money will come in as word about your skills gets around. Taking a break to go on a vacation is indicated. An inheritance or property comes your way most unexpectedly. Your hard work on the academic front will get recognised soon. Luck favours you today on the professional front. You can expect to lead the pack in a competitive situation. Thorough knowledge about your trade is likely to place you head and shoulders above others.

Love Focus: Your excitement is likely to rub off on partner to make this a perfect day for romance.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Good news on the professional front will help you remain in a buoyant mood. Travel may have its share of woes today, so be careful. Someone is likely to take pains to bring you into the limelight at work or on the social front. Maintaining a simple lifestyle will not pose much difficulty, as you have resolved to stay healthy. You are likely to secure your financial front by choosing the right investment options. You can get happily involved in organising an event or a function.

Love Focus: You will be riding the high wave today on the romantic front and enjoy yourself immensely.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Purchasing an expensive item can prove heavy on the pocket. Booking a house or apartment may not be possible in the absence of loan. Someone you have made your mentor will provide you strength and direction. It is easy for you to get over confident regarding your performance on the academic front. Those in medical or engineering sectors are likely to gain good experience. Spouse may want to share his or her feelings and will need your company.

Love Focus: Your steady relationship will stay the course as bonds get strengthened.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A good understanding with spouse will bring happiness into your life. Weigh a financial situation carefully before making a decision. Some of you are likely to receive an invitation for a celebrity do or purchase tickets for the same. You may take a bit of a risk in helping out someone from getting into a fix at work. Some of you are destined to be spotted in a talent hunt, but not without efforts. Tension brewing at workplace will be admirably handled by you and diffused.

Love Focus: Chances of catching the eye of the one you admire can only happen if you make your presence felt.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Homemakers will manage to reset the house. You may become instrumental in the success of a family youngster. Going someplace far will help you unwind. A new eating place may not prove to be as interesting as you had thought of. Don’t disclose your plans on the professional front, as someone can take advantage of it. Give professional advice to someone, only if you are sure of the facts. A helping hand given to someone will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Spending a lovey-dovey day with partner will keep you smiling contentedly.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. Homemakers are likely to exercise their initiative in bringing about a few changes. A pilgrimage is in the offing for some. There is much happening on the academic front and you are likely to participate wholeheartedly. A changed job can boost you financially. Following advice of someone close is likely to make your money grow.

Love Focus: Irritability and moodiness can affect a perfect relationship.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A professional advice taken from someone may not prove hundred percent correct. A helping hand from those financially well off is likely. Delay in a new project cannot be ruled out for some. Those travelling to a holiday destination can expect total enjoyment. Your hidden talents are likely to come to fore today, so get ready to impress all! Those living separated from their families will receive all the support from them.

Love Focus: Your current love interest becomes a source of great joy and contentment.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 26, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Good preparation will find students performing well in an exam or competition. Someone is likely to share your enthusiasm for organising something on the social front. Stars seem strong for those in real estate business or planning to acquire property. Helping out someone is likely to prove immensely satisfying. A new purchase can find you on Seventh Heaven! You will be able to manage your finances commendably. Your advice can be sought at workplace on an important matter.

Love Focus: You will succeed in getting romance back into your life by winning someone over.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 27, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You want to help out an elder by showing all your concern, but you can feel disappointed when it is not reciprocated. Someone arriving from overseas can get you all excited. A function may be organised in your honour. Adopt a wait and watch policy regarding buying or selling of property. Monetary benefits may come your way and add to your wealth. Your frustration can turn to happiness as things go your way at work. Maintaining good health by adhering to an active lifestyle will not be a problem for you.

Love Focus: Differences threaten to crop up in a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will manage to find time today to spend with family. Don’t underestimate the potential of your colleagues as you can be outdone. You can expect the money loaned to someone to be returned. Take a break for rejuvenation. You can make extra efforts in meeting old friends and reviving old relationships. Financial front receives a boost as you receive money from an unexpected source.

Love Focus: An opposite number may become interested in you, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 22, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Family get-together will give you a chance to mingle with cousins and other relatives. Speed will remain on your side in a journey. Showing places around in the city to someone who has arrived from outside is possible today. Your physical condition improves. Your multifaceted personality is likely to get displayed in a social situation. Your financial condition is set to improve as new avenues to make money open up. Doctors, engineers and other professionals can find the day just too hectic.

Love Focus: Meeting a like-minded person from the opposite camp is possible.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter