Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 19, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 06:17 IST

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Your sense of responsibility on the financial front can amaze family members. This is an excellent day for travelling, especially if you are planning to go to some tourist destination. Giving finishing touches to a new house is indicated for some. Good earning opportunities can come your way. You may find it difficult to break free from a manipulator trying to take advantage of you. Those trying their hands in a new business are likely to feel motivated.

Love Focus: Those browsing the marriage market may find a good match.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): The day seems ideal for a long journey and will help you regain equanimity. Success is foretold for those preparing for an exam or a competition. Fun time is foreseen for those spending time with friends today. Your investment choices are likely to hit the bullseye. Things look up on the professional front as you bag a prestigious assignment. A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. You are likely to derive immense satisfaction in a development on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Weather on the romantic front doesn’t look too bright, so remain cautious.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-July 21): Those planning a vacation are in for a lot of fun. Achievements of a family youngster will be a feather in your cap. You will be able to relax and let your hair down today. Your initiative to save money will be appreciated. You may have to hire someone to share your workload, so start thinking on those lines. Time is right for taking up an exercise regimen or an outdoor activity for coming back in shape. Hiding things from parents or family elders can get you into trouble.

Love Focus: Love may beckon, but you will be able to retain your focus.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (July 22-July 22): Good planning and wise budgeting is likely to make a trip enjoyable in least amount of money. Your academic excellence may become the talk of the town. Strict discipline in spending will keep your financial situation healthy. Help from co-workers in a time consuming task will be forthcoming at work. This is a good day to pursue matters pertaining to health. You can become desperate to raise the quality of life of someone you are close to.

Love Focus: Lover will find novel ways to woo or flirt with you.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Good routine will restore your energy. Feeling neglected on the home front? It is up to you to feel wanted! Find out how. You are likely to take the family someplace exciting and enjoy your heart out! You may be expected to better your performance on the academic front.

All issues pertaining to money will be sorted out to the satisfaction of all. Freelancers and contract workers will manage to make clients agree to their terms and conditions.

Love Focus: Today, you are likely to enjoy the exciting company of the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Moodiness of spouse or a family member will need to be tackled with tact. Success is foretold for those travelling out of town or overseas on a business trip. You are likely to achieve much on the academic front today. You will need to take stock of your expenditure. It is best to go by the advice of someone at work, who is more experienced. Those suffering from lifestyle diseases will find their condition improving.

Love Focus: It can take an effort for some to bring romance back into their lives!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Someone may be desperate to meet you on the family front, just for old time sakes. Those trying to travel overseas should be careful with the documentation. Clearing a tough competition is possible for some students. Conserving money can become your prime concern. You will need to handle a responsibility you are saddled with in a mature manner. Those worrying about their medical reports can lay their fears at rest.

Love Focus: You may feel romantic today, so lay out a candlelight dinner for the one you love!

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Social networking will make you rise in the family popularity chart. Much travelling is envisaged, but it will help you achieve what you aim. You will be able to realise your aspirations on the academic front.

Paying off creditors can appear difficult, but you will manage somehow. This is the time for you to review your career graph on the professional front. Health of a family member ailing for long may show a marked improvement.

Love Focus: Your romantic moves will be fully reciprocated by partner.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Family remains nice to you. Some of you may have to proceed for an out of town official tour at a short notice. Something that you are trying on the academic front gets achieved without much hassle. Vet an investment advice thoroughly even if it is given by a financial expert. There is every chance of bagging a lucrative contract for businesspersons. Health-conscious will manage to achieve total fitness.

Love Focus: You get the chance you had been waiting for on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An enjoyable vacation is in store for some, but travel by road is not advised, at least not for today. Keeping company of bright sparks will help you immensely on the academic front. Those in business are likely to win a lucrative deal. Some relief is indicated for those afflicted with lifestyle diseases. You are likely to be game for planning a party and inviting your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: Closeness to someone is likely to put ideas of the romantic kind in your head!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius(January 22-February 19): Adventurous types can expect a time of their lives in a thrilling outdoor activity. Reverses on the academic front will make you stronger and you will be able to achieve what you had set out for. You will start managing your finances well and also save something for the rainy day. A working relationship will need to be formed with someone for smooth functioning. An ailment you are suffering from is showing signs of getting cured.

Love Focus: Your confidence returns as you receive total support of the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Those wanting to buy a specific piece of real estate will find their wish being fulfilled. You are likely to regain lost ground on the academic front.

If you have money to invest, invest now and gold seems lucrative! Your inputs on the professional front will be much appreciated. Those recuperating from an ailment or injury will show excellent improvement. Some homemakers are likely to be quoted as perfect examples.

Love Focus: Sprinkle some romance in your relationship to make your marital boat cruise smoothly.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter