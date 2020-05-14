Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 14, what’s in store for Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: May 14, 2020 04:19 IST

The signs in the zodiac calendar have individual traits that define one’s personality. Wouldn’t it then be helpful if you started your day by knowing what’s going to come your way? Go on and find out if the odds are in your favour today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): It will be important to heed the advice of parents or a family elder. Official travel may increase and upset your routine, but the returns will be good. A property dispute is likely to be resolved amicably.

You earn well and will also manage to open more avenues of earning. Professionals are likely to have a satisfying day today. Your exercise routine will ensure you remain fit and energetic.

Love Focus: You are likely to remain in a romantic mood today and do something about it too!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will manage to improve your health by eating right and remaining active. A get together is likely to rejuvenate you. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. A job on the side is likely for some and will help in filling up the coffers. Take advice from others before you take up something that comes your way on the professional front.

Love Focus: Someone who likes you is likely to make the first move on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): Those wanting to bring family to place of posting will get the sanction. Day looks favourable for those pushing for a property deal. Whatever you desire on the academic front is likely to be yours. A new source of earning will make your financial front stronger. Those who matter on the professional front are likely to repose full faith in you. Minor ailments that had been troubling you on the health front may start doing the disappearing act.

Love Focus: Much enjoyment is foreseen on the romantic front for both lovers and married couples.

Lucky Colour: Dark slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): An opportunity to travel may arrive but you may not be in a mood to do so. A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably. Total satisfaction is guaranteed in something that you are pursuing on the academic front. You will handle a man management problem cropping up at work with competence. Health remains satisfactory, as you resolve to shake a leg. Your attempt to resolve a family dispute may succeed.

Love Focus: Stars burn bright on the romantic front, so expect your love life to turn most happening!

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Travelling to meet someone close may be a need of the hour. Those planning to renovate or reconstruct their house may need to postpone the idea for some time. You are set to become financially stronger. Total fitness is likely to come within your grasp, as you resolve to keep up your workout regimen. A family member may guide you correctly regarding a personal matter, so listen to him or her.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to turn for the better, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You can expect total recovery from an ailment that has been troubling you for long. Domestic front is likely to brighten with the arrival of a relative or friend. Taking possession of a new house or flat may be delayed for some time. You manage to regain financial stability despite overstepping the budget. This is a good time to showcase your talents at work, as an important assignment may come your way.

Love Focus: Enjoying a romantic interlude with the one you love is on the cards today.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A perfect understanding with spouse will help in gauging moods and pre-empting showdowns! House owners are likely to rent out their premises at a good price. Your ability to impress others is likely to get the job done on the personal front. You can go ahead with a venture which is likely to become profitable soon. You can be selected for a special honour on the professional front. Success is foretold for those trying to come back in shape.

Love Focus: You may get a chance to spend quality time with someone you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): This is a good time to earn something from a property possessed by you. A competitive situation on the academic front is likely to bring out the best in you. You are likely to make up all your loses incurred in the recent past. Good earning is foreseen for traders and businesspersons. Your firm resolve to stay fit will do a whale of a good to your health. Support of family will assume importance for those planning to settle someplace else.

Love Focus: Love life proves immensely fulfilling, as partner seems in a romantic mood!

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Value of something that you had invested in is likely to depreciate. A work related issue may compel you to put in extra hours. New property is likely to be acquired by some. Exchanging notes with others on the academic front may prove helpful in whatever you are trying to achieve.

A few new exercises will prove immensely beneficial for those wanting a great figure. A family issue worrying you for long will be resolved amicably. Adequate preparation before a journey will spell comfort for you.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and may take priority over other things!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Nature cure is likely to do wonders for those afflicted with skin problem. You may feel responsible for a family elder as others repose faith in you. Putting money in property is indicated. Earning is good, but chances of splurging cannot be ruled out. Professionally, the day will have its share of ups and downs, but will remain satisfactory on the whole.

Love Focus: You may find lover off mood today, so give him or her space.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 13, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Good physical fitness will make you excel in an outdoor game. Arrival of someone close will help in removing differences in a joint family. A property matter may need your full attention. Don’t think twice in taking outside help on the academic front. You may look for good investment options as money comes to you. You may become the decision maker of someone’s continuance in service at work, so deliberate well.

Love Focus: An exclusive evening out with lover is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A domestic issue simmering for long may finally be over. Certain unavoidable trips may prove bugging. Your initiative on the property front will get you a step closer to owning your very own home. Efforts on the academic front are certain to deliver positive results. Money comes in a steady stream and is set to improve soon. Impressing those who matter is possible today on the professional front. Fitness freaks are likely to aim for toning their body.

Love Focus: Spouse may seem unusually lovey-dovey, so expect your love life to rock!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

