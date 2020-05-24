Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 24, what’s in store for Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: May 24, 2020 05:55 IST

The 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have their own traits that define a person. The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will look for us. Wouldn’t it then be helpful if you started your day by knowing what’ s going to come your way? Go on and find out if the odds are in your favour today:

Aries (March 21-April 20) A change may require you to get used to a new schedule on the academic front. There is every possibility of things going your way on the social front. Mixed luck is foreseen for those playing the stocks. Gaining immense benefits from an initiative taken on the professional front is indicated. You enjoy excellent health by remaining health conscious. Catering to guests at home is likely to give you immense pleasure today.

Love Focus: You may need to search out a mutual friend who can introduce you to the one you admire on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

Taurus (April 21-May 20) A family youngster may fall short of your expectations, so help out, instead of reprimanding. Setting priorities and working on them will keep you in fine fettle on the academic front. Monetary help can be extended to those in dire need of money, but it will not be an unconditional charity. Time is ripe for you to strike when the iron is hot on the financial front. Someone dictating terms to you on the professional front may be made to bite the dust. Key to your good health is in remaining regular in your workouts.

Love Focus: Change of scene, just to resurrect your love life is possible.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

Gemini (May 21-June 21) Precautions taken for a lifestyle disease will be adequate and keep you in excellent physical condition. You may instigate a situation on the family front with your own interest in mind. Students may have to put in extra hours on the academic front. You may earn a good amount by selling something at a competitive price. You may have to keep seniors posted about what is happening currently at work.

Love Focus: Be a realist enough to take no for an answer from a potential lover on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

Cancer (June 22-July 22) You may take the initiative of organising a family gathering, just to meet your near and dear ones. You may need someone’s guidance on the academic front, so don’t hesitate. You are likely to gain popularity on the social front because of something unique that you have achieved.

Monetary condition is likely to improve for some. You are likely to remain in control of things on the professional front. Your current endeavours on the health front will keep you in a fine fettle.

Love Focus: Romance blossoming with a workmate is possible, so don’t resist the thought!

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

Leo (July 23-August 23) There is a good chance of faring well on the academic front. Falling head over heels for someone from the opposite camp cannot be ruled out today. Strong financial front will make you think on the lines of a big investment. Excellent opportunities are foreseen on the professional front. Don’t be too dependent on a home remedy in curing an ailment. A small do may be organised at home and keep you happily occupied.

Love Focus: An exciting romantic opportunity is likely to materialise.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Virgo (August 24-September 23) Your views may not have any takers on the family front. You may have to be extra quick in submitting an assignment, if you want to beat the deadline. Fame and recognition is your lot today on the social front due to your selfless service. Time is favourable for earning, so put your best foot forward. Your assumptions and projections on the professional front will prove correct and add to your reputation. Some improvement in health is foreseen for those feeling under the weather.

Love Focus: Partner will appear extra lovey-dovey today on the romantic front to lift up your mood.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

Libra (September 24-October 23) You may have to do the bidding of a family elder, so do so with a smile! You may need to remain consistent to make your mark on the academic front, so put in renewed efforts. A financial favour done to someone will be returned at your time of need. An important responsibility entrusted to you at work will need to be discharged with utmost care, so as not to go wrong. A few initiatives taken on the health front may find you achieving total fit.

Love Focus: Lover may be in a mood to share innermost feelings, so give a sympathetic ear

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Keep your cards close to your chest, as it may matter on the career front. A piece of good news can brighten your day, but disclose it to others only at an opportune time. Your present work may seem repetitive in nature, but will hold your interest. Remaining regular in workouts will help. Patience and tolerance will help you rise above all misunderstandings happening on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Succumbing to somebody’s charms cannot be ruled out on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) Value of something that you had invested in is likely to depreciate. Students can receive heartening news about their performance and are likely to make the parents proud. Those on a buying spree can overspend on some good bargains. You will need to be assertive at work to get a task completed in time. Diet will play an important role in keeping you fit. You may be instrumental in bringing a few family members close to each other.

Love Focus: Working in close proximity to someone from the opposite camp may ring in romance.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

Capricorn (December 22-January 21) You will be happy for someone, who has achieved his or her academic dreams. You will be able to give your best to a task at hand.

You can remain indecisive about a purchase and may eventually buy it at a higher price. Your views on a matter at work will reign supreme. Your concern for health can find you huffing and puffing in a gym!

Love Focus: You may not get a chance to look up your beloved today, despite planning in advance, but there is always another day!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

Aquarius (January 22-February 19) Spending a quiet time with family is indicated, so get set for a spot of togetherness! You will find the going smooth in on the academic front. Curbing wasteful expenditure at home may be difficult, but not unachievable. Don’t be shy in shelling out money, where it serves your interests. On the professional front, you will need to stay a step ahead of the competitors to make your mark. You are likely to shun unhealthy eating to enjoy good health.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to meet someone on the romantic front, who had meant much to you in the years gone by.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Pisces (February 20-March 20) Neglecting family and remaining involved in professional or social issues may not be taken well by family members, so devote time to your loved ones. Excelling on the academic front will not be much of a problem. Purchasing a new vehicle may be on your mind. Those seeking a loan will be able to complete the paperwork. A promising future is what will keep you glowing and active. A change of lifestyle just to remain fit and energetic is possible for some.

Love Focus: An old flame may enter your life once again, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter