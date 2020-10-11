Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 11, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 00:13 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You remain on a safe wicket on the financial front. You are likely to enjoy good health by maintaining your daily routine. You may resent a family member trying to get his or her way on the social front.Your eye to detail on the work front is likely to benefit the overall development of an important project. Setting up a new house is on the cards and will give immense sense of satisfaction. Those planning to visit native place will be able to get their leave sanctioned. Buying property may be on your mind and you may get one at bargain price.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to be reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Conserving money becomes important at this juncture. Acting on the health tips given by someone will prove a big help in achieving total fitness in the least amount of time. Decisions taken by you on the professional front will be acted upon by others without a hitch. Family youngsters are likely to spring a pleasant surprise. An ancestral property may come to you with a clear deed. A lot of footwork is foreseen for those working outdoors. An excursion with school or college is foreseen and will be both educative and informative.

Love Focus: Some of you can realize the futility of continuing a relationship that is going sour.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Financially, you will manage to curb wasteful expenditure and add to your savings. You will be hell bent on ensuring good health, so expect to lead a fit and energetic life. Your decisions on the work front will be bang on target. Something concrete may be planned by you in a property matter. Family opposition to an outing will need to be tackled in a tactful way. You can expect an excellent time with family today.

Love Focus: You may be in the mood to spend the evening someplace exotic with lover.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Strong financial situation will enable you to purchase a luxury item. Your health is not likely to give you any problems as you get increasingly health conscious. Better not indulge in the game of one-upmanship on the professional front. Helping someone on the family front is likely to bag you much appreciation. Homemakers may derive immense satisfaction in setting up the house. Chance to travel overseas on an official trip is likely for some. Property owned by you may become a great source of pride.

Love Focus: So, turn on your charm and let the things take their own course!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You may need to take steps to avoid a minor ailment. You are likely to be well cared for at a relative’s place today. Your persuasive powers are likely to win a lucrative business deal. Some financial aspects may warrant your personal attention. Some exciting news awaits you on the home front. A journey may prove more exciting than you had anticipated. Positive developments in acquiring property are indicated.

Love Focus: Romance can take a backseat as you have too much on your mind today.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 23, 25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will be able to manage your finances well. A change in lifestyle, just to come back in shape, is indicated. You are likely to derive much pleasure from immersing yourself in work on the professional front today. You may blow hot and cold about a proposal for someone eligible in the family. A social gathering will have you as its centre of attraction! A trip will do you a whale of a good in relaxing. Something that needs to be done in a property related matter will be accomplished.

Love Focus: Your heart may not be in matters romantic today, but it is best if you play along.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 19, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23): An outstanding payment may be returned in instalments. A change of lifestyle is likely to boost your health. Your contribution on the professional front is set to give your reputation a boost. You may resent the suspicious nature of a family elder. Someone from your generation is likely to give you company today. Your love for travelling can find you hitting the road soon. A property related issue will be successfully dealt with.

Love Focus: You are likely to charm your way into the heart of the one you desire.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will be able to maintain financial stability. An exercise routine promises to help you keep up your fitness level. Swinging a lucrative deal in your favour is possible on the business front. You will find great joy in participating in whatever is happening on the domestic front. You will manage to complete all formalities to acquire a new property. Some of you can remain occupied trying to figure out ways to make a quick buck. You may have to go on an official trip at a short notice, but it will be well worth it.

Love Focus: You can feel stagnated in a relationship, but it will be up to you to perk it up.

Lucky Colour: Lilac

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Financial problems facing some are set to disappear. Success is foreseen for those trying to come back in shape. On the professional front, you will be able to stick to your work schedule, without outside interference. Family will become top priority for you today and you may plan something special for all. It will be fun travelling with your group of friends today. Travelling with loved ones on a vacation will prove most exhilarating. Construction of a house or office may be started by some.

Love Focus: Though separated by distance, yet you will be able to keep in touch with partner.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will need to become a bit flexible while handling subordinates. Inculcate more activity in your life to remain fit. Something at work you thought was easy, may take more time and effort to complete. Some things on the home front may not go as planned. You will feel encouraged to share your feelings with someone who understands you. A place you had always wanted to visit will soon become a reality. Taking possession of a property is on the cards.

Love Focus: You are likely to get influenced by a person who is not your well wisher.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Regular returns will keep you in the pink of financial health. Succumbing to temptations may aggravate an already existing ailment. Job switch seems to be a viable option for those feeling stagnated in the current occupation. Foray into the property market may prove fruitful. Much happiness is foreseen on the home front. An excursion with friends can be planned and will prove most exciting.

Love Focus: The day appears to be exceptionally fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will reap the benefits of solid investments and will feel financially quite secure. Someone may guide you in achieving total fitness by introducing something new in your routine. Changes happening on the work front may not entirely be to your liking, but little you can do about it. Family matters are likely to interest you as you try to get socially in. Attempts to rake up dead issues on the social front will meet with mixed success as the other party may refuse to play ball with you. Accompanying a family member overseas or out of town cannot be ruled out for some. Something that you had wanted to acquire for the house may become a reality soon.

Love Focus: Love life will be most satisfactory as you reach a new level of understanding with partner.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter