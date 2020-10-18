Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 18, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 00:32 IST

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Being mindful of what you eat will help you in keeping good health. This is a good time to settle a family matter, even if it entails travelling. A new venture promises to bring in good money. Enhancement in salary can be expected by some. Commuting to workplace becomes easy for some. Social front is likely to remain abuzz with excitement regarding an event about to happen. Some of you can plan to buy property. On the academic front, you will find your hard work paying rich dividends.

Love Focus: Decisions like marriage or a long term commitment requires more confidence and concern. Think about it.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You may get talked into joining a gym or adopting a fitness routine. Too much travelling can become a bit bothersome. Financial security promises to add to your independence. You are likely to impress those who matter at work. Much love and caring are likely to be received from the family. A social gathering is possible and will give you an opportunity to extend your network of friends. Acquiring a new property is on the cards. Faring well on the academic front is a foregone conclusion.

Love Focus: Romance returns to make love life exciting.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Profits accrue for those working on commission basis. Your luck finally shines and helps you bag a lucrative career option. positive improvement in health is foreseen for those ailing. Domestic harmony is ensured only if you follow the path of non-confrontation. You will find the energy to undertake a task on the home front. Time may be at a premium for attending a function or a party. Driving down for a vacation cannot be ruled out for some. A property issue will be settled in your favour. Strong performance on the academic front is indicated.

Love Focus: An ex-flame may enter your life once again.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A new health fad can be taken up by some that is certain to give positive results. You will be able to manage things well on the domestic front. You will feel much financially secure now than before. This will help you achieve immense mental satisfaction at work. Good time management will hold you in good stead on the academic front. Your repeated attempts are likely to result in success, so resolve not to give up. Travelling will help take your mind off the low thoughts. Immovable assets are likely to add to your prestige.

Love Focus: Some time alone with a special person is definitely called for today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You are likely to excel in a task thrust upon you on the professional front. This is not the right time to acquire property. An exercise regimen may be taken up by some to remain fit and energetic. You are likely to make a fortune in your current profession or business. A changed mindset will allow you to find happiness in your present domestic environment. Cloud of uncertainty hovering over you is set to dissipate, making things much clearer than before. Driving to a new destination is on the cards for some. Correct emphasis seems to be your key to tackling even the toughest situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Planning a romantic evening with the lover would be a great idea.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You can suffer from loss of self-confidence, but family will provide you emotional support. A packaged tour is likely to fit your budget. Financial front displays signs of stabilising. A job switch promises better working hours and added perks. Whatever you have saved up till now will serve you well and contribute towards your comfort. You may rope in someone who can help you in achieving perfect fitness. Your confidence on the academic front promises to take you to the very top.

Love Focus: An opposite number that you are interested in may not reciprocate and leave you single and lonely.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Your efforts at work are likely to come in from praise. You may feel reluctant to accompany someone on a journey. Some of you are likely to turn your focus towards getting fitter and healthier. A bonanza on the financial front cannot be ruled out. You are likely to take control of things on the academic front and forge ahead successfully. Arrival of some near and dear ones promise to brighten up the domestic atmosphere. Travelling on a short trip will be oodles of fun. You may acquire a new property.

Love Focus: Don’t mull them over too much now. You don’t want to neglect your loved ones. Relax and enjoy their company today

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A new organization you are working for is likely to pick up business and add to your professional reputation. Those trying to come back in shape will find their goal within their grasp. Previous investments promise to keep some cozy on the financial front. You may not be entirely satisfied with the performance of a family youngster. A pleasant surprise on the academic front cannot be ruled out for some. You can find a long drive strenuous, so take adequate rests in between. You will need to drive a hard bargain for sealing a deal on the property front.

Love Focus: New romance seems certain for some- Your love will blossom your life.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You have the ability to not get stagnated in whatever job you undertake.You can blow your savings on something trivial and get wet when the rainy day finally arrives! Modern techniques to become fit may be adopted. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go ahead. Visiting someone close is likely to provide immense satisfaction. Good news is in store for one of the earning members of the family. You can remain engaged in either picking or leaving someone at the airport or railway station.

Love Focus: You would meet the person who loves you more than his life.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A wrong notion about a health issue is likely to get clarified. Marked improvement in financial situation is foreseen. You will be on the forefront in volunteering for something that you like at work. A family member may question you on something you usually don’t like to discuss. Getting invited to a social do is possible and will be lots of fun. Travel, but don’t take an unwilling passenger along! This is a good time to consolidate your gains on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to experience a different kind of romance.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): In your quest for perfect health, your daily workout is likely to pick up pace. Some of you can falter in delivering something important on the professional front. Stability is likely to be achieved on the financial front. You are likely to get full support of the family in whatever you are presently involved in. Investment in real estate is likely to get good returns, but not immediately. Someone who is trying to hurt you on the social front will not succeed in his or her designs. Continued good performance will motivate you to give in your best on the academic front.

Love Focus: The end result of this conversation should be happiness for both of you

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Someone may not agree with your ideas or working style on the professional front. A family youngster will achieve something that will make you proud. You are likely to enjoy a spot of excellent health, thanks to disciplined life. You can think of newer ways to add to your wealth. Someone’s assistance is likely to find you performing well on the academic front. Those new to driving should not throw caution to the winds while driving. Some of you may go in for builder flats in exchange for an ancestral property.

Love Focus: Taking out time to plan a surprise for the lover is likely to bowl him/her over.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

