Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 28, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs.

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 10:39 IST

The position of the celestial bodies govern how our day is going to be. Instead of staying oblivious to what is about to happen, it’s better to know what in store for us. Horoscopes help us in knowing that.

Go ahead and find out what your will be like.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Completed paperwork will help you get a loan sanctioned for your dream house. Your desire to do something spectacular on the academic front may not be the right attitude.

An excellent piece of news will make your day. Saving money to repay a loan will not be difficult. Joining a group of health-conscious people will prove immensely beneficial for your health. Disagreements and arguments cannot be ruled out on the home front. Out of town travel is foreseen and will enable you to meet people you have not met in years.

Love Focus: Getting romantically linked to someone you had a crush on is possible.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4. 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those in real estate business may start a new project. Your proficiency in a subject may make you much sought after on the academic front. Professional front will pose no problems as you go about your work efficiently Money given on loan is likely to be returned. An old ailment disappears, as you step on the path to perfect health. Those in real estate business may start a new project. Your proficiency in a subject may make you much sought after on the academic front. People are likely to appreciate your upholding the family traditions. Those planning an outing with lover are in for a great time.

Love Focus: Falling in love is possible for some as cupid’s arrow finds the mark.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): This is a perfect day to visit a place of worship that you had been planning for long Selling a piece of land or an ancestral house may bring some into big money. You may not find the going too smooth today on the academic front. Biting more than you can chew may get you overworked. You will succeed in saving money by spending judiciously. Health appears to be good and those ailing are likely to find relief now. Keeping in touch with a family elder staying away is likely to be appreciated in your social circle.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is indicated today and will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Long distance travellers will find commuting easier and more comfortable than normal. Wealth and property through inheritance is a possibility. Appreciation for something successfully accomplished on the academic front is possible. Some of you are likely to handle a new machine or gadget at work Efforts will be needed to stabilise financial front. An initiative on the health front is likely to prove beneficial. You may decide to pay a surprise visit to a friend or relations staying out of town.

Love Focus: You are likely to feel much closer than before to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23):

Travelling in the south-west direction is most auspicious. There is a likelihood of setting up a new home. Thorough preparation and masterly execution is foretold on the academic front, so go full speed ahead! Help will be at hand at work, whenever you need it. Don’t get careless in money matters today. Complete freedom from a recurring ailment is likely and will come as a big relief for those suffering for long. You may be expected to spend time with an elderly relation, even though you may have your own plans.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you will manage to give quality time to lover by keeping everything else on the backburner!

Lucky Colour : Beige

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): An outing with family is likely, despite your tight schedule. You will have enough money to book a flat in your name. Someone is likely to extend a helping hand to you on the academic front. Homemakers will remain busy today in setting the house to welcome someone special. Workplace is likely to keep you busy as additional work comes your way. Money issues, if any, will be settled favourably. Efforts will be needed by those trying to come back in shape.

Love Focus: This is an excellent time to strengthen your romantic bonds.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A good advice will find you financially much more secure than before. Sticking to routine will find you fit and energetic on the health front. This will not only win you great admiration, but may ring in a long-term relationship. Those into a long-term project will make good progress. Some of you are likely to come into big money. Fair distribution of an ancestral property will keep everyone in the family satisfied. An out of town drive will be fun. Those planning to buy a vehicle or property may encounter difficulties in raising a loan. Academic achievement comes your way, as you leave no stone unturned to give your best.

Love Focus: Spouse will be most supportive and even give a helping hand in whatever you are doing.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

* Scorpio(October 24-November 22): Travelling in the company of friends is foreseen for some and it will be fun. Selling off an immovable asset is on the anvil and may give you handsome returns. Smooth sailing can be expected on the academic front. Be benevolent in dealing with subordinates. A loan is likely to get sanctioned as you manage to complete paperwork. You will manage to remain regular in your workouts and benefit. This is a good time to look up somebody whom you have not met in years.

Love Focus: Those in love will find time to share their feelings with lover and plan for the future.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Some of you may be planning an official trip abroad. Following the advice of someone close is likely to take you a step nearer to your dream home. Paucity of time may not allow you to do much to enhance your performance on the academic front. Smooth sailing can be expected on the academic front. A changed lifestyle is likely to prove most beneficial on the health front. Spouse will be more than eager to discuss something that affects the family, so be all ears. It is best to come into the saving mode, if you want to realise your dream of purchasing something important.

Love Focus: Common interest is likely to draw you closer to someone you take an instant liking to.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 24, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A long drive may prove most exhilarating. A property may soon come into your name through inheritance. Chances of making it big on the professional front appear on the horizon. Money loaned by a friend can become a life saver for some. You are set to enjoy a phase of good health. Changes on the home front carried out under your guidance will be well received by other members.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruit.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Fun time is foreseen as a family member returns from a trip. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. You are likely to maintain a strong presence on the academic front. Good performance will help you bag a lucrative assignment at work. Financial problems are likely to fade away soon. An encouraging development can be expected on the health front for those suffering for long.

Love Focus: A feeling that someone’s presence could have brought a positive change in your life, had the things gone right, can make you emotional.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): This is a good time to invest in property, if you don't possess one. You may feel you could have done better on the academic front. Some sorting out needs to be done at work, so spare some time for it. A home remedy proves to bring miraculous benefits for those being troubled lately on the health front. Your endeavour to keep the family together will meet with success. Some of you may need to add to your driving skills.

Love Focus: Someone close can come and look you up today.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 10, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

