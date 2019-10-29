Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 29, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 06:26 IST

The positions of the sun, the moon and the planets together ensure that our day to day lives are full of thrill. We get to meet someone interesting everyday and some new adventure always grips us. Horoscopes help us forsee how exactly it is going to be.

So, go ahead and check out your prediction for the day.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A house or property is likely to give more than expected returns. Be careful of someone on the social front who purports to be your friend, but may actually be working against your interests. You can choose a healthy option on the dietary front and benefit. Avenues open up for you to earn more. Getting overlooked at work for something prestigious on the professional front can hurt, but you will have to learn to take it in your stride. Much sharing and caring is foreseen on the family front. Those on a long journey can expect it to be comfortable and without interruptions.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to turn long-term as mutual love and respect gets enhanced.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A break in routine by undertaking a short journey may prove be beneficial. Investing in property will give good returns, especially if you sell it now. Socially, you are likely to boost your image. Health remains satisfactory, as you put in efforts. Gold and jewelry can give you excellent returns. A task entrusted to someone may require your intervention, but only at a later stage. Showdown with spouse or a family member is possible and threaten to spoil the domestic environment.

Love Focus: You are likely to win over the affection of the one you love and give a big boost to your love life!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Someone may invite you on a trip and make you enjoy your heart out. Those selling property are likely to find the market hot. You can get envious of someone’s success on the social front. Efforts to come back in shape succeed. Measures taken to manage the savings will start yielding results. There are too many imponderables in a project that you are keen upon, so review it if you don’t want to face failure. Spending time with a distant relative will prove most fulfilling.

Love Focus: You may not share lover’s zest for romance, but better come in sync with him or her to avoid giving wrong signals!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A family get together is on the cards. Plan your journey well to avoid fatigue. Keep property matters on hold. You will be able to achieve something personal by the support of a social contact. So, live and let live and bury your past differences, before this whole episode starts playing on your health. You will be able to spare money for something essential and remain confident of earning it back! Retailers and commission agents will find good deals coming their way.

Love Focus: Your unbending ways can put you on a collision course with lover or spouse.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 17, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Happiness on the family front is assured, as you make it a point to remain available. Chances of meeting your future mate on a journey cannot be ruled out for the singles. Some of you can get property and wealth by way of inheritance. Some exciting news awaits you on the home front. Don’t spoil your health by remaining irregular with your meals. Someone may expect you to share the expenses for getting a common task done, so take your call. Your professional excellence is likely to be recognized by one and all at work.

Love Focus: You may find spouse a bit nosey in your personal affairs.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Someone in the family is likely to make you proud. A journey by road will prove most exciting. There is a fair chance of a flat or plot getting allotted to you. Meeting a childhood friend is possible for some. Becoming health conscious will be a first step on the path to total fitness. Buying a new vehicle is possible for some. On the professional front, you may be hard pressed to prove your mettle.

Love Focus: In heart of hearts, you love someone, but remain reluctant to give any indication due to some unfounded fears.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Libra (September 24-October 23): It will be fun travelling with your near and dear ones today. This is a good day for buying or selling property. Something not catered for in organizing something can get you into a last minute panic. An ailment troubling you for long is likely to disappear soon. Financially, you may get motivated to earn more. Things begin to start moving smoothly on the professional front once again. Spending quality time with family is possible today and will enhance togetherness.

Love Focus: Play along with lover if you want to enjoy a romantic evening.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

* Scorpio(October 24-November 22): You may find yourself extra energetic and fit today. Those prone to overspending may have to exercise tighter control on their urge to splurge. This is the time when you will be able to create a niche for yourself at work. Family is likely to appreciate your skills in planning a party at a small note. You are likely to get an opportunity to drive out on a vacation. Take up pending property issues today. Your friendly and helpful nature will help expand your social circle.

Love Focus: You can get into a deep thought regarding a peculiar situation on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those ailing will show quick recovery. Financial stability is likely to be achieved. Time is ripe for implementing something that you have been working on for long on the professional front, but don’t expect instant success. A family event will bring you into the limelight. Don’t get careless on the road as stars seem unfavorable. This is a good time to invest in property. You may be at a loss to take the correct decision regarding your career.

Love Focus: Lover will leave no stone unturned in revving up the love life on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Virgo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to strike a good bargain in a property deal. Not completing a project can get you into trouble on the academic front. Adhering to your daily routine will keep you fit and healthy. Enhancement in earning is indicated for some. Senior is likely to keep a tab on you at work, so stick to the timings. A family gathering is likely to prove most enjoyable. A journey you wanted to undertake can get cancelled at the last moment.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to express his or her love for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Youngsters are likely to enjoy an adventure trip. Don’t touch any property related issue today. An active social life is likely to keep you busy. Joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen is indicated for some and will benefit immensely. Your tendency to overspend on yourself needs to be checked. Your suggestions at work are likely to be appreciated and implemented too. Don’t let up on tact in dealing with an elderly person on the family front.

Love Focus: Wedding bells may toll for the eligible and those in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A health initiative taken by you will keep you in a fit state. Your keen foresight will help in stabilizing the financial front. Some kind of recognition awaits you on the professional front. A family event may need to be given a miss, due to circumstances beyond your control.

Some of you may crave for a vacation to get a change of scene. Don’t undertake anything connected with property today as stars appear unfavorable. You may long to meet your near and dear ones not with you at present, but the chance may not come immediately.

Love Focus: You will be bold enough to express your love for someone you secretly admire.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 06:25 IST