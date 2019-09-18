Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for September 18, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A family outing promises to bring back the fun days of yesteryears. An impending journey may have to be postponed at the last moment. Papers pertaining to a property you possess will be set in order. A competitive situation on the academic front will need substantial efforts to overcome.

It will be wise to opt for healthy alternatives than jumping to any short cuts. Safe investments on the financial front are likely to boost your morale. Good connections will help you further your interests on the professional front, but don’t bank too much on them.

Love Focus: You will succeed in rekindling your love life and enjoy much togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Acquiring property is on the cards for some. Absence of foresight and determination may put paid to your endeavours on the academic front.

A change of routine will prove good for health. Don’t feel reluctant in putting your own money in a venture, as you will get it back immediately. Certain family issues hanging fire for long are likely to be resolved. Deadline looming on the horizon for completing an assignment may look threatening, but you will tackle it. Speed and efficiency at work are your indispensable assets that are likely to get you recognition from superiors.

Love Focus: Don’t make extensive plans with lover, as time is at a premium for you.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Good returns are foreseen from a rented property. Not being able to perform as well as you could have on the academic front may prove most disheartening. Those suffering from health problems will need to take medical advice. Family front may become a bit hectic with the arrival of guests, but it will be fun. Spending better part of the day on the road is possible for some.

A raise or an increment can be expected by some. You are not likely to sustain the enthusiasm for completing a project started at work.

Love Focus: Romantic mood persists and you are certain to make the most of it!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You will do well on the academic front. Someone may tempt you into trying something new on the health front and it is certain to prove beneficial. Your desire to earn a better pay packet may bring in frustration, so guard against it. Your foresight in a situation at work will help in tackling it in a timely manner You may find it difficult to devote full time to family, due to other commitments. Avoid travel fatigue by limiting travel. Your attempts to get hold of some property may not succeed.

Love Focus: Your keenness to impress someone from the opposite camp is likely to hit the bullseye and brighten your romantic prospects!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23):

You may plan a leisure trip with your near and dear ones. Adopt a wait and watch policy regarding buying or selling of property. Your persistence will pay on the academic front in getting something you had wanted for long.

Someone close will dispel your fears about your health. Profits accrue for industrialists and entrepreneurs. Your calculations can go awry on the work front and put you in a spot. Buying something special to decorate the house cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Lover may get a bit selfish, where relationship is concerned.

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Partner will be most supportive in bringing about the required changes on the home front. A get together with friends is likely to sparkle your mood. Downswing in the market can motivate you to invest in property. You will need to push for what you need on the academic front, as days of spoon feeding are past. Self-motivation on the health front is likely to do wonders. You may need to become a bit more conscious of your financial situation. Not keeping your ego in check on the work front may rub higher ups the wrong way.

Love Focus: Being upfront with lover about your previous love interests is a double-edged sword, so wield it carefully!

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 1, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Libra (September 24-October 23):

. Catering to a child or family youngster will prove most fulfilling, but avoid being rigid about issues that appeal to them. Drive carefully to avoid problems. Some of you can get embroiled in a legal battle over property. Despite inadequate preparation, you are likely to excel on the academic front. Someone’s guidance on the health front is likely to bring magical results. Those playing the stocks or laying bets can burn their fingers on the financial front. Delay in delivering something may cause you unnecessary tension at work, but everything will turn out right in the end

Love Focus: A perfect evening out with lover is foreseen and will do much to cement your loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those in marketing and retail may get fed up of too much travelling. Property may be acquired by some. Someone may work against your interests on the academic front, so watch your step. Unnecessarily worrying about health will serve no purpose. General happiness is likely to pervade the home front, as you feel elated about things happening all around you. Something you are delving into is likely to become financially successful. On the professional front, you may need to pick up some speed in your current project just to beat the deadline.

Love Focus: A journey or a function may become the perfect setting for romance to happen, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to hold your own in a competitive situation on the academic front. Health remains satisfactory by maintaining strict routine. Financially, you remain secure and may focus on enhancing your earnings. You are not likely to remain in the best of terms with spouse or a family member today. Weather may not be conducive for a journey by road. You will manage to get a disputed property under your name. Positive results on the professional front are foreseen, but will require concerted efforts.

Love Focus: Spending time with beloved and exchanging sweet nothings will prove most rewarding.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 26, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Accompanying someone interesting on a trip will prove most entertaining. Positive signs emerge for those trying to acquire property. An exam or competition laying heavy on your mind is likely to be cleared with flying colours. Fitness conscious people are likely to introduce something new in their fitness routine and benefit. Money from various sources comes to you and leverages your financial graph. You may resent a senior dominating you at work and singling you out for petty mistakes. Worries facing some on the family front are set to disappear.

Love Focus: Someone who had gone out of your life makes a comeback, so don’t rule out a romantic reawakening!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 13, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You are likely to fetch a good price for something you had been trying to sell for long. Excellent prospects in a new business venture are foreseen. Taking some time off from your daily routine for workouts will help keep you refresh and rejuvenated. Some family issues may need to be resolved urgently, before they get out of hand. This is not the day to either sell or buy property. Academic performance is likely to improve, as you sharpen your focus.

A trip may not be as exciting as anticipated, but it will still be a nice change.

Love Focus: You are not likely to spare any efforts in expressing your romantic aspirations for someone you love, albeit in a subtle manner.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your travel stars seem strong and may take you out of town on a vacation. Be careful of getting duped in a property deal. Your single-minded devotion for achieving your aim on the academic front will succeed. You are likely to drive yourself hard on the fitness front. You may remain a bit concerned on the financial front. Those choosing a career must consult those already in the field. Plans for a family gathering may be afoot.

Love Focus: Romantic ideas that you have been getting of late will have to wait!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

