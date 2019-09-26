Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 26, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Sep 26, 2019

Our daily horoscope is determined by the positions of the sun, moon and planets. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if we started our day by already knowing about what’s going to come our way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in our favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Your forgetfulness may bring you into spouse’s firing line on the home front. A journey may not provide you the promised comfort and hurt your pocket too. Don’t be hasty in a property deal. Pressing issues may make you neglect the social front, so start picking up the threads now. Health will remain fine with self-control. Financial help will be forthcoming for those venturing on their own. Your contribution to profession is likely to fetch you much admiration and appreciation.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to plan a special outing with lover.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A property you have invested in may near completion, so get ready for the possession. Will manage to counter distractions to maintain your focus on the academic front. Your attempts to start an exercise routine may fizzle out due to lack of inner drive. Some of you can be invited overseas for lecture or consultancy. Financial problems look set to fade away soon. Today, you can do no wrong at work! Family life will remain stable and provide you much happiness.

Love Focus: Developments on the romantic front may prove too slow for your comfort!

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Some of you may have to proceed for an out of town official tour at a short notice. Escalating costs may become a bane for those who are getting something constructed. Someone is hell bent on pleasing you, just to keep you on his or her right side. An old ailment troubling some is likely to disappear soon. Steps to trim expenses are the need of the hour. You continue to perform well on the professional front. Some of you may face a tough time finding a good match for an eligible family member, but there is no need to get disheartened.

Love Focus: Lover’s soothing words will help keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): This is an excellent day for travelling, especially if you are planning to go to some tourist destination. Those offering their premises on rent can expect decent people as tenants. Some controversy on the social front threatens to erupt and upset you. Take some outdoor activities to beat lethargy. Some of you are likely to get good remuneration for your creative talents. Dream of bagging richer clients is likely to continue to prod some on the professional front. Peace prevails on the home front and will allow you to let your hair down.

Love Focus: Getting undue attention of someone from the opposite camp may warm the cockles of your heart!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Inheriting or buying property is on the cards. Students are likely to fare excellently, as their efforts and hard work bear fruit. Health remains excellent and will keep you energetic. Desire to multiply your money may consume you, so expect success soon. Lack of resources may compel you to put an important project on hold on the professional front. Those saving money for a particular task will have enough to see a domestic job to completion. Enjoying new places today is on the cards.

Love Focus: Chances of catching the eye of the one you admire can only happen if you make your presence felt, so think out the ways!

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Harsh weather may prove a spoilsport for a trip. Good bargaining may help you in sealing a property deal. Some more hard work may be required by those appearing for a crucial examination on the academic front. A minor ailment can aggravate, if neglected. Good financial management is set to make you monetarily stable. Whether it is learning a professional skill or even indulging in office gossip, you will not miss out on it at work today! Domestic front is likely to remain most peaceful and serene.

Love Focus: Some of you may get the consent of parents for a love marriage!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23): It will be in your interest to consider someone’s point of view in a property matter. You may feel reluctant to attend a social gathering and succeed in avoiding it. You will find ways and means to keep yourself fit. Someone’s help in managing finances may prove a godsend. You will need to be more result-oriented on the professional front to make your mark. A planned vacation may have to be postponed, due to something urgent coming up. Your mood swings may spoil the domestic environment.

Love Focus: You are likely to take a step towards strengthening your loving bonds by sharing feelings with partner.

Lucky Colour: Off-White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Some rescheduling of travel plans may have to be done, but it will not upset your programme. Acquiring a piece of property is a forgone conclusion for some. For once you will not rush into things and find yourself uncharacteristically level-headed! You will enjoy good health once you set your mind to achieving it. Financially the day is likely to turn promising, as many opportunities come your way. Good planning on your part will help in avoiding obvious pitfalls in a project at work. Differing opinions amongst family members will need to be brought in sync.

Love Focus: A matrimonial match for the eligible may not meet your requirement.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A property deal is likely to be sealed, as you are able to complete all the formalities. A sensitive issue on the social front is likely to be handled most tactfully by you. You will be able to get rid of mental tensions. Diverting money into a fresh venture is possible and will prove advantageous in the long run. You manage to put an off mood family elder in a happy state. You may become part of an exciting trip and enjoy your heart out. At work, a revised deadline may put you under tremendous pressure.

Love Focus: Those waiting for love to happen can be in for a long wait!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 27, 29

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Travel stars shine bright and allow you to do whatever you want to. A property lying vacant may be rented out for far less than what you had expected. A legal issue can give you sleepless nights. Good health will keep you fit and energetic. Financial stability is foretold, but you may need to curb your extravagant lifestyle. You will be able to deal with issues that are distracting you from an important task on the professional front. Organising a function at home is likely to add to your popularity.

Love Focus: Time may remain at a premium for translating your romantic mood into action!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Desire for a change of scene may take you out on an exotic vacation. You may shift into a house that suits your requirement. Appreciation on the academic front for something you have achieved will keep your morale high.

Strict dietary control is important, as bad health cannot be ruled out. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle may find some hurdles in raising a loan. It may be difficult to find a helping hand on the domestic front, but you will manage somehow. Chances of getting selected for an appointment on the professional front look slim.

Love Focus: Those not pulling along in a relationship must muster courage to face the reality and call a spade a spade.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A new house may come into your possession after a long wait. Issue of social acceptance can worry some, but there is no need to go too deep into it.

Health will be satisfactory, as you remain regular in workouts. Salaried persons can expect an increment or bonus. Your initiative to arrange a family get-together will prove enjoyable and help break the monotonous routine. A tiresome journey is likely for some. Additional work can be assigned to you on the professional front.

Love Focus: Spending time with an old school time crush or childhood lover is likely for some.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

