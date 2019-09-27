Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 27, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine what is in store for us on a daily basis. Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which reveal a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. Go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20): You will get the opportunity to go on a leisure trip with your near and dear ones. Taking a step closer to acquiring property is possible. Channelizing your energy in something you want to accomplish appears possible. You will keep excellent health by taking initiative on the fitness front. Financial situation will improve for some. You may find much improvement in the conditions at workplace. Your upbeat mood is likely to prove infectious for the family and lighten the domestic environment.

Love Focus: Lover may plan a surprise for you on the romantic front and get you all excited.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aquarius

Taurus (April 21-May 20): Vacation to someplace exotic is in the pipeline and promises to be fun. Furnishing a new property is on the cards. Friends and relations will be thoroughly impressed by your eye for detail. A minor ailment can become a thing of the past for some. You are likely to lose interest from an investment, so plan for reinvesting your money in some better scheme. Someone at work may be out to test your professional competence and give you some anxious moments. An excellent family time is in store for you as you take time out from work.

Love Focus: Romance may need to be kept on the backburner today.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your love for outdoors may take you to the countryside with friends. Booking a property is very much on the cards for some. Money loaned to someone will be promptly returned. Adopting some new fitness techniques and trying out herbal alternatives may work wonders for your health. Past investments will keep your coffers brimming. A side business or a hobby will start getting good monetary returns. Unwanted advice given to youngsters runs the risk of being rejected outright.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to get lucky today.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Enjoying an outing with someone close is indicated. Shifting to a bigger house is indicated for some. You can be in a thoughtful mood today regarding some issue facing you. Excess in food and drinks may need to be avoided to retain good health. A salary boost or increment will do much to ease your financial worries. You can get careless regarding a task at work and get yourself into a spot. General happiness pervades on the family front and you may find yourself relaxing and unwinding at home today.

Love Focus: You may find someone you click with on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

Leo (July 23-August 23): You may have to change your travel plans just to accommodate someone. Chance to add to your list of properties by buying an apartment or a freehold house is indicated. Clearing a tough competition is possible for some students.

Excess of junk food and little exercise can tell on your health. Financial front may see some ups and downs, but your situation will remain stable. You are likely to distinguish yourself on the professional front through your talents and expertise. Family ties get strengthened as you vow to stay in touch despite being separated by distance.

Love Focus: You may not be able to muster enough courage to approach the one you love on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

Virgo (August 24-September 23): Additions and alterations to property can be initiated by some. Good networking capability of a family member is likely to come as a boon to you on the career front. Minor health problems will disappear. You are likely to get lucky with regard to both money and love today. You are likely to excel at work and receive a pat on the back too. Some of you can come home early from office just to plan something with the family. A short trip will help you recharge your batteries and ease your mind.

Love Focus: A difference of opinion with spouse may lead to a showdown, if you are not careful.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

Libra (September 24-October 23): Those living away from family may not get leave to celebrate a function together. Adopting a more convenient route for workplace is possible. Your claim over property can be challenged. Changes you wanted to bring to the home front will be possible now. Efforts on the health front will keep you fit. You may get into two minds regarding an investment scheme, so give it time. You are likely to bounce back with full vigor on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: There is a chance of finding your soul mate today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Booking a property at bargain price, with perks thrown in, is possible. Someone you are apprehensive about on the social front will soon show his or her true colors. Health wise you will face the day with full energy and dynamism. Be clear of the cost before hiring someone’s services. You will find things moving in a positive direction at work. You may plan out a trip with family and enjoy your heart out. Plans for an official trip may get finalized now.

Love Focus: Finding time to meet lover may prove difficult today, but you will manage somehow!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A packaged tour to someplace exotic may be offered to you. Taking possession of a new apartment is indicated. Your presence in a social gathering will be much appreciated. A change of diet will help in achieving fitness. A previous investment will start giving handsome returns and an ex-flame is likely to bring excitement back into your life! Don’t try to overreach on the professional front as it can prove counterproductive. You will find the family most supportive of your endeavors.

Love Focus: Your love for the outdoors may not enthuse lover, so come at a consensus before venturing out anywhere.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An overseas trip is indicated for some. Your focus can now be on buying or selling property. Driving solo or getting a driver’s license is on the cards for those new to driving. Minor ailments afflicting you will disappear through a specific line of treatment that you have opted for. It may be difficult to get your money back from someone you had loaned to. You will be able to effectively deal with the rumours about layoffs in the company. Spending time with friends and family is indicated and will prove immensely gratifying.

Love Focus: Tempers are likely to flare on the romantic front because of something most trivial.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A long drive with family can get you fatigued and irritated. An excellent property offer that fits your pocket may become difficult to refuse. Budget of some homemakers can go haywire, but they will be able to salvage the situation. A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. Businesspersons will need to play their cards well to bag a deal. You will need to keep your temper under control in a workplace situation, as this can go against you. Family life will give immense fulfillment as you spend time together.

Love Focus: Love tugs at your heart, so expect a cozy evening with sweetheart today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra

Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your involvement on the domestic front, despite professional workload, will be much appreciated. Be polite to fellow road users, if you want to avoid an ugly situation. A property is likely to come into your name, as you are able to complete the paperwork. An average day is foreseen. Some initiative needs to be taken on the health front to keep ailments at bay. An increment is in the pipeline for some. It is best to take a colleague into confidence regarding a professional issue.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to make the most of it today.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aires

Be careful of: Scorpio

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 09:28 IST