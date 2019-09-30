Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 30, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Our daily horoscope is determined by the positions of the sun, the moon and the planets. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if we started our day by already knowing about what’s going to come our way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in our favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Your financial condition is set to improve. You will need to be better than rivals to come into the eyes of superiors on the professional front. Health benefits of an initiative become apparent now. Mutual efforts with spouse will ensure that harmony prevails on the domestic front. An out-of-town trip at a short notice may upset your set routine. You may plan to do up an ancestral property for renting out or shifting in. You may be roped in to organise something on the social front.

Love Focus: Respecting each other and remaining committed to love is likely to make romance most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer, Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A trip to someplace nearby is on the cards. Regular workouts will help keep you trim and energetic. Funds saved for something specific may have to be spent on something else. Today, your reputation is set to soar, as you establish yourself firmly on the social front. Mixing business with pleasure will be fun as you can very well get invited to a celebrity do. Homemakers may acquire a major item for the house. Terms for acquiring property may be finalized.

Love Focus: Don’t be taken in on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo, Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): There is a good deal waiting for you on the property front. You may take a friend’s help in getting introduced to someone of the opposite gender. You may need to weigh the pros and cons of an action that you contemplate at work. Adopting a healthy lifestyle may enter your list of priorities and will help keep you fit. Good home management will keep expenses well within limits and help you save much. You can get worried about a family youngster’s getting out of hand. Remain alert on the road while driving.

Love Focus: You will find the opportunity to express your romantic feelings for your mate and enhance togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 17, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra, Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Renovation work of a property owned by you is likely to enhance its market value. A change is foreseen on the academic front that is likely to favor you. Getting health conscious may make you take up walking or jogging. A new initiative will have a positive bearing on your financial condition. On the professional or academic front, you are certain to hold your own even through stiffest of competitions. On the domestic front, you will be able to get rid of depressing and defeatist thoughts. Some of you may make plans for an exciting outing.

Love Focus: Lovebirds are likely to fly apart and put the relationship in crisis, if something urgent is not done.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): An achievement of a family member is likely to pep up the domestic atmosphere. Some of you may be busy packing your bags for a trip. Jogging or walking will help keep you on the go. Reins may need to be tightened a bit on mounting expenditure. Some problem or the other may continue to bug you at work. Property through inheritance is possible for some. You love social gatherings, but avoid people who tend to put you off.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation is likely to develop soon.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A lot of activity on the domestic front is foreseen and promises fun time. An entertaining time is ahead for those on a conducted tour. Keeping fit and energetic may be on your mind and it may even make you take up a healthy activity. You may fail to deliver something that is expected of you on the professional front and fall from a superior’s grace. Those seeking financial stability can expect something positive on the property front. Loan applied for is likely to get sanctioned, putting an end to your financial worries. A social gathering may find you into your element.

Love Focus: Suspicion may get the better of spouse or lover on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Spouse or a family member may prove a good support for you in convincing an elder. Some of you can undergo a harrowing time while travelling. A break in routine may affect your physical fitness, so try and remain regular. You may be in the mood for a bit of splurging, so go right ahead! You may have to be a bit more assertive and aware of what is happening around you at work. You will be able to find tenants for a recently acquired property. Those undergoing training or attending courses are likely to perform well.

Love Focus: Someone you like may give positive indications, ushering in romance!

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A trip to someplace exciting is on the cards for some. Stars favour you on the property front. You are likely to become popular on the social front, just by keeping in touch with others. You are likely to overstrain yourself in your pursuit of total fitness. Your monetary strength is set to rise. You are likely to establish yourself firmly in your profession. You may need to give priority to a pressing family issue.

Love Focus: It takes two to strengthen a relationship; make sure you give in your best.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A family member studying out of town or abroad may become a source of worry. Outdoors will help you rejuvenate and will restore your energies. Survey the real estate market before settling on any deal, as getting something better is possible. This may create a dilemma for you and affect your social life. Your focus on fitness promises to keep you full of energy and dynamism. Financial prospects brighten, but you will need to remain judicious in your spending. You are likely to maintain your superiority in a competitive situation at work.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to keep you aglow.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An outing with beloved will be fun. Securing a loan will help you in realising the dream of owning a property. Social front may get neglected due to your busy work schedule. Keeping fit will be your mantra and motivate you to undertake strenuous activities. Those feeling cash-strapped can expect a bonus. Work piles up on the professional front and may undermine your enthusiasm. Clearing the air regarding a misunderstanding at home will prevent unnecessary tensions.

Love Focus: Those in love you will have a reason to smile!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An enjoyable vacation is in store for some, but travel by road is not advised, at least not for today. Average returns from a property owned by you may not make you too happy. You are likely to consolidate on whatever you have achieved on the social front up till now. Health remains satisfactory through own efforts. This is the time to take stock of your financial situation before you proceed ahead. Things move smoothly at work, as you begin to enjoy what you are doing. Some misunderstanding within the family cannot be ruled out, which may lead to frayed tempers.

Love Focus: Someone of opposite gender is likely to make your day on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A property negotiation promises to come to a fruitful conclusion. Playing one against the other will help achieve your selfish motive.

Health can cause problems due to negligence. Praise is in store for something you have done on the domestic front. Fun may be missing from a vacation. You may need to give more emphasis to your financial management. Those in hospitality and service sectors will find the day less hectic, than usual.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to dominate your mind, but meeting lover today may be difficult.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

