How kids in Mumbai’s slums keep busy during the lockdown

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 17:40 IST

Sameen Shaikh, 14, spends two hours every day practising beauty and facial tips that she learnt in an online classroom, on her mother. “I try hair styling, head massage and pedicure at home. I love doing make-up so I make sure my mother is always a client,” she quips. Meanwhile, Pune-based Ravi Patel claims his love for robotics has grown during this lockdown. His Youtube channel, Ravi Electronics, has two videos so far - one on securing your home with locks made from everyday items and another on using a transistor. “I like electronics very much. I keep on experimenting on the subject with whatever is available in my home,” 15-year-old Patel says.

Ravi Patel likes to use robotics in day-to-day life

Living in 10-by-10 feet slum houses, with a limited luxury of practising social distancing, these kids are making the most of the lockdown. Encouraged by the Salaam Bombay Foundation, they find themselves participating in the NGO’s media learning, screen playwriting and English speaking skills initiatives. “During this time, we have been trying our best to spread positivity amongst the kids. We know that staying home all the while is difficult, but when you think about the students who live in infrastructure-challenged, low-income housing colonies with a lack of physical space, you realise how they might be spending time at home,” Jayshali Tambe, AGM — skills, Salaam Bombay Foundation, says.

The NGO — that works with adolescents growing up in Mumbai’s slums as well as other cities — has several initiatives wherein they checkup on the health of these children as well as keep them engaged. Their games include tongue twisters to completing Amitabh Bachchan dialogues via Whatsapp.

However, tracking the progress of projects and reaching out to kids without phones are a few challenges faced by the NGO. “We are not able to reach out to children of parents who are essential service workers and they are the ones who have the mobile,” Tambe says. Poor connectivity is another woe, but the NGO volunteers are prompt with their attempts to keep up their initiatives that have quirky names like Khelo Ghar Ki Andar Ban Jao Sikander — a theme-based photo or article contest or Masti ki Pathshala — where a facilitator calls up kids to check on them while also distracting them with over-the-phone games.