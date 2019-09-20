HT Tourism Conclave 2019: “Yoga is here to bring a revolution in the evolution of mankind.”

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:37 IST

At the ongoing HT Tourism Conclave 2019, at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi, Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati, President, Divine Shakti Foundation along with Dr Mickey Mehta, Global holistic health guru and Richa Sharma, GM - Corporate Communications, ITC - WelcomGroup, spoke about spiritual travel, how it’s been gaining focus in India,holistic healing and wellness. Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati, who set out on a backpacking trip to India 25 years ago was touched and transformed by the divinity of India and Mother Ganga (River Ganges). She’s been living in the country since then and sharing her learnings on inner transformation, peace and connection with oneself. She says, “Whether it’s in holy cities or any regular city, the spirituality of India is in the air and water as long as the people of India hold that and remember that.”

She continues, “No one comes to India for a cappuccino or to check their email, people are looking for something in their hearts, souls, and lives. People are looking for inner transformation.”

Sadhvi Ji is also among the organising committee of the International Day of Yoga, held every year on June 21, which has found widespread acclaim as PM Modi too has been participating in informing the citizens of the country about the benefits of Yoga. As a build-up to this day, the official Twitter handle of Prime Minister Modi uploads animated videos of him giving step-by-step instructions of various asanas that are beneficial. Sadhvi Ji throws light on the increasing need everyone has, that of the need for peace. She says, “when we realise what’s drawing people to India is a spiritual transformation, it’s up to us to preserve it.”

Adding to Sadhvi Ji’s comments, Dr Mickey Mehta says, “Spirituality is universal and not just Indian and the spiritual journey starts where your journey stops.

Wellness is all about healing with orchestration where you allow your circadian rhythm to get aligned with your breath. To live every day, you have to live in a flow. Yoga is here to bring a revolution in the evolution of mankind.”

Mickey Mehta’s book, The Shoonyam Quotient: The Light Of Life talks about how one can introduce themselves to themselves by finding one’s own rhythm and connecting with it. This is also a philosophy professed by Sadhvi Ji too who says, “Wherever you go, there you are.”

Speaking about spa tourism and wellness travel, Richa Sharma says, “Spa tourism is associated with luxury which might not be entirely true. It’s a choice, use it well.

There’s wisdom in every nook and corner in India. There’s been a sort of realisation that India is the seat of Yoga and Ayurveda. Online videos are facilitating grandma’s teachings back to us through various mediums.”

A strong believer of being positive and conserving your energies, Richa says, “Vipassana works for me, I believe in using your energies well, focussing and being positive.”

Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati also shares 3 things that can help people building a connection with oneself and working towards gaining inner peace. She says that it’s important to realise that nothing you earn buy or accomplish is going to give you peace. We’ve got skills, opportunities to go ahead but it’s imperative to be in touch with one’s foundation and grounding. “If one could buy peace, they would have by now. This is why we have to go deep within ourselves so every day connect with your grounding, foundation, whatever faith, form or no form works for you, the Indian culture says that - the divine is in me.”

She has also learnt various lessons from Mother Ganga that teaches one to expect nothing and keep doing our karma without hesitation. “Mother Ganga teaches us that she flows with no discrimination. She doesn’t flow for Hindus, Muslims, Jews, Christians. She doesn’t have hesitation or an expectation. Let us not ask ourselves “what for me?” but “what through me?”

In conclusion, the trio shares their common belief that the air in India has medicinal properties and as Indians, one should be proud of their culture. Hence the people of India should invite the world to come to the country and experience spiritual tourism in every way.

HT Tourism Conclave is a unique initiative that brings together illustrious minds, visionaries and government representatives from the tourism industry to discuss strategies and growth drivers that will not only translate into meaningful change.



Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 16:35 IST