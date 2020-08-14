Independence Day 2020: Top quotes and wishes to share on Facebook and Twitter

more-lifestyle

In India, August 15 marks the occasion of Independence Day and this year we are celebrating 74 years of independence from the British Rule. After almost 2 centuries under imperial rule and after countless sacrifices and struggles, Indians won their freedom on August 15, 1947. Men, women and children laid down their lives with pride in uprisings against the Britishers and to successfully drive them out of the motherland.

Observed as a national holiday across the country, Independence Day honours the sacrifices and dedication of the bravehearts who aimed for one goal - to simply be free from slavery of the colonisers. People all over the country host flag hoisting ceremonies and sing the national anthem to celebrate the day filled with patriotic spirits.

The sheer depth of pride felt by every Indian as they look at their country’s tricoloured flag unfurl, is a sight to behold. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, these flag hoisting ceremonies will not be organised this Independence Day, but citizens are encouraged to do the same in their own homes and with family only in lieu of social distancing.

Quotes

“One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“At the dawn of history India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures. Through good and ill fortune alike she has never lost sight of that quest or forgotten the ideals which gave her strength.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

“Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get.” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland.” - Chandra Shekhar Azad

“So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.” – B.R. Ambedkar

“We have believed, and we do believe now that freedom is indivisible, that peace is indivisible, that economic prosperity is indivisible.” - Indira Gandhi

“It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.” - Bhagat Singh

“You give me your blood and I will give you Independence!” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, …At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

“Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

Wishes

Freedom is the way God intended us; it is something we are born with. Something that no one can take away from you. Let’s celebrate Freedom! Happy Independence Day.

Freedom doesn’t see colours or shapes. There is enough hate and violence in the world, and now we need to build a better future, full of love, unity and understanding. Here’s to a wonderful Independence Day!

We are blessed to have a right to speak and to be heard. A right several brave souls fought for. Let’s take a moment to think of their sacrifice and what they had to pay for the freedom we enjoy.

Our forefathers bought our freedom with their hard work and sacrifice. Now we must work hard to create a better nation for generations that follow. Happy Independence Day!

My love for my nation is boundless. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special Happy Independence Day!

Let’s salute our great nation on its Independence Day! I hope you all feel grateful for the freedom you have and are proud of the nation you were born to. Jai Hind!

To our freedom fighters, to our soldiers, to our heroes of the nation, they are the reason we are still alive, and we will never forget their sacrifice. Happy Independence Day!

May your spirits rise with the flag today! Happy Independence Day!

Today let us take some time to value our nation and never forget the sacrifices from those who gave us freedom. Happy Independence Day!

