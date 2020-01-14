Indian Army Day 2020: Quotes and wishes to celebrate those who are guarding the frontiers while we sleep peacefully

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 18:18 IST

Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15. On this day in 1949, the Army got its first Indian chief when General Sir Francis Butcher, the then Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, handed over the charge to then Lieutenant General KM Cariappa.

Army Day is observed at all Army Command headquarters to honour the country’s brave soldiers for their selfless service to the nation.

The Indian Army commemorates this day by taking out parades and displaying arsenals. This year’s Army Day is different from the previous ones as a woman officer will be leading an all-men contingent on January 15. Captain Tania Shergill, commissioned in March 2017 from Officers Training Academy, Chennai, is going to be the Parade Adjutant on this Army Day.

Here are some of quotes and messages which can be shared by you on Army Day:

Noteworthy quotes

“Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour (Indian flag), or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure” - Captain Vikram Batra

“Only best of the friends and worst of the enemies visit us” – Indian Army

“There will be no withdrawal without written orders and these orders shall never be issued”- Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

“We fight to win and win with a knock out, because there are no runners up in war” -General JJ Singh

“If death strikes, before I prove my blood, I swear I’ll kill death” - Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey

“If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or a Gurkha” - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

“The enemy are only 50 yards from us. We are heavily outnumbered. We are under devastating fire. I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round” - Major Somnath Sharma.

“Quartered in snow, silent to remain. When the bugle calls, they shall rise and march again” – The scroll of honour at the Siachen base camp.

Army Day 2020 wishes and messages

Indian Army Day always reminds us of all our heroes who stand strong to keep us safe. Happy Indian Army Day!

Let us celebrate Indian Army Day by saluting all the army men for their bravery, dedication and patriotism. Happy Indian Army Day!

Born to fight, trained to kill, prepared to die, but never will. Happy Indian Army Day 2020!

Let us come together to celebrate National Army Day to honour or brave soldiers who are the reason behind our pride, our smiles. Happy Indian Army Day 2020!





