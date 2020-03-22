Janta Curfew: Bangalore’s Majestic bus station empty, Ranchi railway station sees less footfall
The Janata Curfew is being observed by the entire nation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke about "restraint through social distancing" in order to fight the global coronavirus pandemic.
In Bangalore, there were no passengers at the Majestic Bus Station on Sunday as a result of the Janta Curfew which started at 7 am and shall continue till 9 pm tonight in an effort at fighting the spread of coronavirus in the country.
On Saturday, several residents started to clap and beat steel plates in a rehearsal, in order to encourage professionals such as doctors who continue to work during the current conditions.
At the Ranchi railway station, there was a significant decrease in the number of passengers after the number of coronavirus cases in India increased.
“There is a significant fall in the number of travellers. We are sanitising the railway station and have kept hand sanitisers in the premises,” said Dhruv Kumar, Station Manager, Ranchi Railway Station, on Saturday.
