e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Janta Curfew: Bangalore’s Majestic bus station empty, Ranchi railway station sees less footfall

Janta Curfew: Bangalore’s Majestic bus station empty, Ranchi railway station sees less footfall

The Janata Curfew is being observed by the entire nation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke about “restraint through social distancing” in order to fight the global coronavirus pandemic.

more-lifestyle Updated: Mar 22, 2020 17:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ranchi: Hatia Railway Station wears a deserted look during 'Janata curfew' in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Ranchi.
Ranchi: Hatia Railway Station wears a deserted look during 'Janata curfew' in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Ranchi.(PTI)
         

In Bangalore, there were no passengers at the Majestic Bus Station on Sunday as a result of the Janta Curfew which started at 7 am and shall continue till 9 pm tonight in an effort at fighting the spread of coronavirus in the country.

On Saturday, several residents started to clap and beat steel plates in a rehearsal, in order to encourage professionals such as doctors who continue to work during the current conditions.

Ranchi: Security personnel wearing protective masks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic stand guard outside Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.
Ranchi: Security personnel wearing protective masks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic stand guard outside Raj Bhawan in Ranchi. ( PTI )

The Janata Curfew is being observed by the entire nation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke about “restraint through social distancing” in order to fight the global coronavirus pandemic.

Deserted view of Aurobindo Marg near Yusuf Sarai Market during Janta Curfew.
Deserted view of Aurobindo Marg near Yusuf Sarai Market during Janta Curfew. ( Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO )
Deserted view of Khan Market during Janta Curfew proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi.
Deserted view of Khan Market during Janta Curfew proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. ( Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO )

At the Ranchi railway station, there was a significant decrease in the number of passengers after the number of coronavirus cases in India increased.

“There is a significant fall in the number of travellers. We are sanitising the railway station and have kept hand sanitisers in the premises,” said Dhruv Kumar, Station Manager, Ranchi Railway Station, on Saturday.

With inputs from ANI

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

top news
With clapping, bell ringing, India unites to thank coronavirus fighters
With clapping, bell ringing, India unites to thank coronavirus fighters
Covid -19 LIVE: Eight held for playing cricket during ‘Janta curfew’
Covid -19 LIVE: Eight held for playing cricket during ‘Janta curfew’
Lockdown in 75 coronavirus-hit districts; no trains, Metros, interstate buses till March 31
Lockdown in 75 coronavirus-hit districts; no trains, Metros, interstate buses till March 31
Kanika Kapoor stayed in same hotel as SA cricket team in Lucknow - Report
Kanika Kapoor stayed in same hotel as SA cricket team in Lucknow - Report
‘Rather not bowl to him’: McClenaghan comes up with epic comment on Dhoni
‘Rather not bowl to him’: McClenaghan comes up with epic comment on Dhoni
Netflix, Hotstar, other OTTs asked to lower streaming quality: COAI
Netflix, Hotstar, other OTTs asked to lower streaming quality: COAI
Coronavirus: Maruti, India’s largest carmaker, halts operations at Haryana facilities
Coronavirus: Maruti, India’s largest carmaker, halts operations at Haryana facilities
COVID-19 | ‘Janta Curfew should be implemented for a week or 10 days’: Dr Trehan
COVID-19 | ‘Janta Curfew should be implemented for a week or 10 days’: Dr Trehan
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle