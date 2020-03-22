Janta Curfew: Bangalore’s Majestic bus station empty, Ranchi railway station sees less footfall

more-lifestyle

In Bangalore, there were no passengers at the Majestic Bus Station on Sunday as a result of the Janta Curfew which started at 7 am and shall continue till 9 pm tonight in an effort at fighting the spread of coronavirus in the country.

On Saturday, several residents started to clap and beat steel plates in a rehearsal, in order to encourage professionals such as doctors who continue to work during the current conditions.

Ranchi: Security personnel wearing protective masks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic stand guard outside Raj Bhawan in Ranchi. ( PTI )

The Janata Curfew is being observed by the entire nation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke about “restraint through social distancing” in order to fight the global coronavirus pandemic.

Deserted view of Aurobindo Marg near Yusuf Sarai Market during Janta Curfew. ( Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO )

Deserted view of Khan Market during Janta Curfew proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. ( Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO )

At the Ranchi railway station, there was a significant decrease in the number of passengers after the number of coronavirus cases in India increased.

“There is a significant fall in the number of travellers. We are sanitising the railway station and have kept hand sanitisers in the premises,” said Dhruv Kumar, Station Manager, Ranchi Railway Station, on Saturday.

With inputs from ANI

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

