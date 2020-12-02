e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Jessica Simpson reveals that she’s dyslexic

American singer-songwriter Jessica Simpson revealed that she suffers from dyslexia -- while celebrating the success of her memoir, ‘Open Book’, on social media.

more-lifestyle Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 23:08 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Washington DC
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson(Instagram)
         

American singer-songwriter Jessica Simpson revealed that she suffers from dyslexia -- while celebrating the success of her memoir, ‘Open Book’, on social media. She captioned a screenshot of a list of the best audiobooks of the year on Instagram, “Fact: I’m dyslexic and this was the first time I have ever read out loud without hesitation. I did it for the listener. I did it for my family. I did it for myself.” According to Page Six, dyslexia impacts areas of the brain that process language, making reading difficult.

 

The mom-of-three was shockingly candid in her book that was released this winter, revealing that she struggled with an addiction to alcohol and pills and was sexually abused as a child, as reported by Page Six.

Simpson also disclosed that she turned down ‘The Notebook’ because of the sex scene and that her relationship with Tony Romo was intercepted by John Mayer.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

