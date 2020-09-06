e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Kaavan: ‘World’s loneliest elephant’ okayed to quit Pakistani zoo for new life

Kaavan: ‘World’s loneliest elephant’ okayed to quit Pakistani zoo for new life

An elephant who has become a cause celebre for animal rights activists around the world will be allowed to leave his Pakistani zoo and transferred to better conditions, the animal welfare group helping with the case said on Saturday.

more-lifestyle Updated: Sep 06, 2020 16:56 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Islamabad
Representational Image only
Representational Image only(Unsplash)
         

An elephant who has become a cause celebre for animal rights activists around the world will be allowed to leave his Pakistani zoo and transferred to better conditions, the animal welfare group helping with the case said on Saturday.

Dubbed the ‘world’s loneliest elephant’ by his supporters, Kaavan has languished at a zoo in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad for more than 35 years.

Martin Bauer, a spokesman for Four Paws, said the elephant has been finally given medical approval to travel, most likely to Cambodia, where he will find companionship and better conditions.

The overweight elephant Kaavan underwent a full medical examination at the zoo on Friday, said Bauer.

In May, Pakistan’s High Court ordered the Marghazar Zoo closed because of its abysmal conditions blamed on systemic negligence.

Rescuing Kaavan from the zoo’s dire conditions attracted the attention of animal activists around the world, and celebrities including US singer Cher, who lobbied for his relocation.

“Unfortunately, the rescue comes too late for two lions that died during an attempted transfer at the end of July after local animal handlers set a fire in their enclosure to force them into their transport crates,” Bauer said in a statement released on Saturday.

He said Four Paws was invited by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board to safely transfer the remaining animals in the zoo. Kaavan has until now been forced to live a solitary life in a small enclosure.

Friday’s medical examination showed the elephant was overweight, even as he showed signs of malnutrition. His nails were cracked and overgrown apparently from years of living in an improper enclosure with flooring that damaged his feet.

“Following the checks, which confirmed Kaavan is strong enough, steps will now be taken to finalize his relocation to an animal sanctuary potentially in Cambodia,” Bauer said.

His recovery will be a long one, said Bauer, adding that Kaavan’s wounds are more than just physical. He also suffers behavioral issues.

Kaavan, who lost his partner in 2012, has battled loneliness as well as poor living conditions. Both have taken their toll, said Bauer in an interview.

“He also developed stereotypical behavior, which means he shakes his head back and forth for hours. This is mainly because he is simply bored,” said Bauer.

The Four Paws team that carried out Kaavan’s physical included wildlife veterinarians and experts.

It wasn’t immediately known when Kaavan would be able to travel. Rights activists have lobbied for his relocation since 2016.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
‘You aren’t Maharashtra’: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut
‘You aren’t Maharashtra’: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut
Nirav Modi’s 5-day extradition trial in London to begin from Monday
Nirav Modi’s 5-day extradition trial in London to begin from Monday
In Chushul’s forbidding heights, locals supply water, other essentials to Indian troops
In Chushul’s forbidding heights, locals supply water, other essentials to Indian troops
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In