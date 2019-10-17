Karwa Chauth Gifts: Gift ideas for him and her on Karwa Chauth 2019

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 11:15 IST

It’s that time of the year when all married and soon-to-be-married women are all-set with their best festive attire, jewellery, nail art, mehndi in various designs as Karwa Chauth is here. Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar. ‘Karwa’ stands for an earthen pot used to store wheat and ‘chauth’ stands for the fourth day. These pots are decorated with attractive designs and sweets and bangles are placed inside them before being exchanged with other women during the puja rituals.

From health food to beauty products to spa or wellness therapy vouchers, there’s a plethora of gifts you can choose for her today that she can use whenever daily stress bundled with the pressure of festivities bring along. Here are a few options you can consider for your special lady.

Beauty hampers: Popular brands are offering a range of festive boxes that are perfect for gifting your special someone on Karwa Chauth. Try a hamper from Clinique, Forrest Essentials, Body Shop or head to an online store to mix and match some options that your partner will enjoy.

Aromatherapy Candles: Aromatherapy candles has an uplifting effect on both – mind and body, improving the overall well-being and manage stress. This is a perfect gift for your room, and home. You can also choose diffusers and a range of fragrant oils and make a hamper out of it.

Workout Gear

Amidst all the preparation of home-made sweet delicacies, one is sure to over-indulge in this festive season and put on that extra weight. While it is okay to indulge, one needs to take care of their bodies post the festivities. A nice pair of workout shoes, a fitness band to keep track of your fitness journey, healthy seeds in whole or powdered form are some of the options that are perfect to keep your partner motivated to stay healthy. Choose from abundant options available in stores such as Food Hall, Nature’s Basket for food items, stores such as Decathlon or standalone stores for the brand you’re after or the Amazon website for online options.

Tea and coffee hampers

A daily essential to take a break when you want one. Indulge your better halves in different infusions of tea and a range of coffees to help them get their much-needed me-time. Brand websites, Instagram and Amazon are simpler ways to look for apt hampers containing several options. Some tea boutiques and coffee stores also hold tasting sessions to introduce your taste buds to new flavours and infusions.

* Gifts for him

A nice perfume

Smelling nice is an essential part of dressing up for any event. Visit a brick and mortar store for an experience of buying a perfume for your special someone. If you’re already aware of the brand he wants, place your order online and present him with it using same-day delivery.

Gadgets

Amazon sale that started on October 13 is on until today and it’s the best time to check for some gadgets your man would love to own or upgrade to. From big offers on low to medium cost phones, tablets and more, the options are plenty.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Love and relationship building is no longer about dates and fine dining. The true test of a relationship is the commitment towards watching a new TV show or a movie together. Buy the Amazon Fire TV stick for your man and subscribe to a few, if not all the OTT platforms and spend most of your weekends in, cozying up to one another as the winter sets in.

Diya for your home’s puja room:

Borosil has introduced a range of diyas for the festive season, made of brass and nickel and is a perfect blend of traditional handicraft with modern technology. It is a great addition to a Puja Room, especially if the mandir is in the kitchen, as these can be used even with the fan on. The diyas create a calm, meditative atmosphere and the borosilicate glass chimney stays crystal clear and doesn’t get over-heated even after burning for long hours.

