Karwa Chauth 2019: Muhurat timings and important rituals

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:14 IST

Karwa Chauth, the festival which celebrates the essence of marriage is here. It is mostly celebrated by married women to wish for their life partner’s good health. Though with changing times, some men too participate in the festivities for their beloved wives.

Rituals

Women rise early as the fast starts from sunrise. They feast on Sargi, a meal prepared specially for them by their mother-in-law. After this meal, for the entire day they don’t eat anything and ideally, should not drink water till moonrise. Women also offer prayers to Lord Shiva, Lord Kartika and Goddess Parvati. In the evening, women perform a pooja, offer eatables to the deities and pray for the safety and longevity of their husbands.

After moonrise, women will look at the moon and then, their husbands through a sieve and the men will offer their wives water to break their fast.

Muhurat Timings

The Karwa Chauth pooja is to start from 05:46 PM and will end at 07:02 PM. The Muhurat will last for 1 hour and 16 minutes.

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time - 06:27 am to 08:16 pm. It will last for 13 hours and 50 minutes.

Moonrise time on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:16 pm

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 6:48 am on October 17, 2019

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 07:29 am on October 18, 2019

Ahoi Ashtami Vrat is observed for the well-being of sons after four days of Karwa Chauth.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 18:14 IST