e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / More Lifestyle / Keto diet can lead to flu-like symptoms initially. Here’s why

Keto diet can lead to flu-like symptoms initially. Here’s why

Symptoms, such as flu fatigue, nausea, dizziness, decreased energy, feeling faint and heartbeat alterations, peak in the first seven days and dwindle after four weeks and range in severity, as reported by users on social media.

more-lifestyle Updated: Mar 14, 2020 16:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Sydney
Symptoms, such as flu fatigue, nausea, dizziness, decreased energy, feeling faint and heartbeat alterations, peak in the first seven days and dwindle after four weeks and range in severity, as reported by users on social media.
Symptoms, such as flu fatigue, nausea, dizziness, decreased energy, feeling faint and heartbeat alterations, peak in the first seven days and dwindle after four weeks and range in severity, as reported by users on social media.(Unsplash)
         

When it comes to reducing weight, people often opt for a ketogenic diet but now researchers have revealed that keto diet can lead to several flu-like symptoms within the first few weeks on the diet. According to the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, these symptoms peak in the first seven days and dwindle after four weeks and range in severity, as reported by users on social media.

These reports reveal common but yet unknown symptoms, such as flu fatigue, nausea, dizziness, decreased energy, feeling faint and heartbeat alterations.

“The experiences of symptoms by many people strengthens the evidence for side-effects following the initiation of a ketogenic diet,” said study researcher Emmanuelle Bostock from University of Tasmania in Australia.

“These consumers have the most immediate experience of effects and side-effects and many choose to report and share these in online forums,” Bostock added.

According to the researchers, a commonly discussed side effect of this diet is the so-called “keto flu”, a cluster of transient symptoms that occur within the first few weeks on the diet.

To better understand how these symptoms evolve, the research team identified 43 online forums referring to “keto flu” and manually gathered personal experiences of 101 people describing symptoms, severity and time course.

“In the present study, we responsibly and respectfully used public domain online forum posts and analysed their content to produce new insights into side-effects of the ketogenic diet,” Bostock said.

In line with prior medical research, the researchers found reports of headache, difficulty concentrating and gastrointestinal discomfort, following the initiation of a keto diet.

Additionally, they revealed further common symptoms, such as flu, fatigue, nausea, dizziness, decreased energy, feeling faint and heartbeat alterations.

Consumers often experienced more than one symptom, with differing degrees of severity, the study said.

According to ther researchers, there is also good news for people experiencing such a “keto flu”.

The results of this study highlight the sudden onset of symptoms, peaking in the first and dwindling after four weeks.

Once symptoms manifested, most of them resolved within little more than two weeks, according to the research.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Govt notifies Covid-19 as ‘disaster’; to pay Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
Govt notifies Covid-19 as ‘disaster’; to pay Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
Coronavirus lockdown and emergency averted 7 lakh cases in China: Study
Coronavirus lockdown and emergency averted 7 lakh cases in China: Study
Heavy rains lash Delhi, traffic snarls in some areas
Heavy rains lash Delhi, traffic snarls in some areas
Man tests positive for coronavirus in UP’s Lucknow; 12 Covid-19 cases in state
Man tests positive for coronavirus in UP’s Lucknow; 12 Covid-19 cases in state
India fights back, seven more patients cured of Covid-19
India fights back, seven more patients cured of Covid-19
‘Unhappy’ BCCI axes Sanjay Manjrekar from commentary panel: Report
‘Unhappy’ BCCI axes Sanjay Manjrekar from commentary panel: Report
Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre
Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle