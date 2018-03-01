Let’s get that Holi swag on: Here are seven ways to perk up your Holi party

Love the festival of colours? Want to throw the perfect colourful bash? Well, don’t stress! Curate a smart menu, a holi-centric filmi playlist, and focus on some photo fun — make sure your Holi (March 2) is a rocking one. We got in touch with party planners Punit Jasuja, Abhishek Kaushik and designer Anupama Dayal, who provide a few pointers on how to make your party cliché-proof.

1) Ace the space: To play Holi, you need an open space. However, the size of the location depends on the number of people you are planning to invite. Lack of open space can lead to congestion, which can ruin your party. A farmhouse, a big garden or a public park (if you can manage to get permission from the authorities) are all suitable choices.

2) The guest list: A good crowd is imperative for a successful Holi party. But, choose your guest list carefully — try to avoid inviting anyone who you think can be a source of trouble. Safety arrangement is essential because Holi party is likely to be gate-crashed. Keep the list limited to close family and friends.

3) The decor: Set up canopies along with plastic chairs and tables covered with plastic sheets. And then, you can place the organic colours on the table along with pichkaaris. The plastic will help to get the colour off easy.

4) Pool cool: Having the option of a swimming pool is great. However, if the space doesn’t permit it, install temporary water showers to add fun. The showers can also help you fill the water balloons. Also, a changing room for should be arranged, along with fresh towels.

5) Finger food rules: For food, apart from serving the usual gujiyas and pakoras, include various varieties of flavoured bhujias such as wasabi, barbeque or peri peri along with ‘chaknas’. Stick to finger-foods that are easy to consume on-the-go and serve, too. For drinks, go for mocktails, fresh juices infused with bhang and pani-puri shots. Organise drinking games for the parties such as chinese whispers or dumb charades to add a bit of humour. Use disposable, plastic cutlery.

6) Make it filmi: Holi parties are not the occasion for hip-hop, rap or let’s just say, angrezi gaana bajaana! In fact, it’s the perfect place to play dhinchak Bollywood Holi numbers such as Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali from the movie Silsala (1981), Balam Pichkaari from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Do Me a Favour from the movie Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005), and the title track from Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).

7) A selfie stall: Pictures make for a great party. Create a selfie stall away from the main party area, (in a no-colour/water zone) where people can take selfies, charge their phones. Also, keep a stash of hand towels ready, so guests can clean their hands before taking the selfie. However, if selfies aren’t your thing, then hire a photographer.