Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: 10 memorable quotes to share

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 16:19 IST

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is revered throughout the world as one of history’s most inspirational and great leaders. He was the first to organise nation-wide protests against the British rule, for easing poverty, expanding women’s rights, building religious and ethnic amity, bringing an end to untouchability, and above all for achieving Swaraj or self-rule.

Not only did he manage to unite the whole of India under one struggle, Gandhi fought for the rights of farmers, labourers and the masses by relating to their struggle and adopting a simple life. Even after Independence, he continued to work toward peace between Hindus and Muslims. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in Delhi on 30th January, 1948 by Nathuram Godse.

Also read: Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: The legacy of the famed nationalist

On the occasion of India’s greatest leader’s 72nd death anniversary, here are some of his most memorable quotes.

1. “You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.”

2. “A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes.”

3. “If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children.”

4. “Man is supposed to be the maker of his destiny. It is only partly true. He can make his destiny, only in so far as he is allowed by the Great Power.”

5. “Freedom is not worth having if it does not connote freedom to err.”

6. “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.”

7. “When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it--always.”

8. “What difference does it make to the dead, the orphans and the homeless, whether the mad destruction is wrought under the name of totalitarianism or in the holy name of liberty or democracy?”

9. “Whenever you are confronted with an opponent. Conquer him with love.”

10. “Love is the strongest force the world possesses and yet it is the humblest imaginable.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter