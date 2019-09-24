e-paper
Match made on camera: Here are the quirkiest pre-wedding shoot ideas

Even if you’re not fussy kinds, it’s important to know the latest pre-wedding shoot trends, if you’re planning to get hitched any time soon and simply want to make memories for life.

more-lifestyle Updated: Sep 24, 2019 18:10 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Even if you’re not fussy kinds, it’s important to know the latest pre-wedding shoot trends, if you’re planning to get hitched any time soon and simply want to make memories for life.
Not all matches are made in heaven. Many nowadays, are also made on the camera... with a calculative eye on the number of likes they would garner on the social media. Even if you’re not fussy kinds, it’s important to know the latest pre-wedding shoot trends, if you’re planning to get hitched any time soon and simply want to make memories for life.

Catch the quirks: You can be as quirky and fun as you and your partner are okay with. Being quirky is the never-ending trend and it will never go out of fashion.

Prop it up: Props add as much fun to your love story as frames.

Under the night sky: A routine love story becomes mesmerizing when created under the twinkling sky. Try full moon nights when the sky is swamped with stars.

Traverse the city: A couple exploring a city, especially if they have not seen it, can be exciting even from the travel point of view.

On a picnic: A picnic with just the two of you can be fun. Get photographed while you’re chit-chatting, enjoying food and enjoying some relaxed moments.

Pet project: Clicks with pet can get you two the maximum number of ‘likes’.

Go boating: Boat rides look romantic in movies. So why not create those lovely memories with your partner?

Shrink ‘em up: A hilarious new trend. Miniature photography allows a couple to create some imaginatively thought real time pictures of themselves that also look amusing.

Smoke bomb blasts: Smoke bombs are not just for birthday parties. They now add colour to pre-wedding shoots as well.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 18:10 IST

